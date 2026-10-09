Bosz: 'He is still just a lad now, but believe me, this one is going to be a very good player!'

Peter Bosz was satisfied with PSV's 2-0 win over sc Heerenveen, even though he saw his side struggle for long spells on Friday evening. The Eindhoven club found the Frisians tough to handle, but came through thanks to a goal from Guus Til and an own goal by Marcus Linday. Afterwards, Bosz mainly pointed to the difficult circumstances after the international break in his interview with ESPN.

"If you have not played football for three weeks, have not seen the boys and then win your first match back, then that is good," Bosz begins. The coach felt PSV and Heerenveen were evenly matched for a long time. "I thought it was an even game for an hour, in which we got chances and they did too. We scored the goals at the right moments, but especially in the second half we gained more control. After the substitutions around the 60th minute, we had complete control."

Initially, Bosz felt PSV made life unnecessarily difficult for themselves. "It was an open game, too open in my opinion. But we also had chances and openings that we could have turned into chances." The coach, though, is not too worried about the performance and again pointed firmly to the impact of the international break.

"You must not forget that we have a player who travelled to Australia and India and only trained with us for one day (Mauro Júnior, ed.). He simply had to play here tonight," Bosz explains. "Sergiño (Dest, ed.) even played during the night from Tuesday into Wednesday. You have lads with jet lag, Obi(spo, ed.) comes from the Caribbean. And then you have to perform here, because we had to win this match. We did that and I am very satisfied with it."

For Bosz, another positive was PSV keeping a clean sheet for the first time this Eredivisie season. "Maybe I would rather have won 3-1 than 2-0, because then you have two extra goals," the coach jokes. "But it is good that you finally keep a clean sheet for once, because then you are rid of all that moaning as well. It was a good evening for us."

Late on against Heerenveen, there was also a special moment for Shuryjano Cornecion. The 18-year-old forward made his official debut for PSV in the 82nd minute and earned particularly glowing praise from his coach. Bosz refuses to compare the talent to any other footballer. "I never want to compare players with anyone. Shuryjano also has his own qualities and believe me: this one is going to be very good. He has to make sure that later people say: hey, he looks like Shuryjano. He still has a great deal to learn, but I am happy that he was able to make his debut."

What particularly impresses Bosz is Cornecion's versatility, which he believes gives him everything he needs to reach the top. "He is technically very good and has a great deal of vision. He also has the physique. He is still a little boy now, but he will soon become a man. He has the physical attributes to play at the top level, a very good dribble and he can score goals. This is going to be a good player."







