Jan Boskamp was full of praise for Mika Godts after the Belgian winger's display against Italy in the Nations League, a 0-2 win. The pundit also made clear his disgust that Godts was overlooked for the World Cup last summer.

"It remains a disgrace that the lad was not allowed to go to the World Cup. The way he scores that goal, that's world-class, isn't it? How he let those Italians glide past and then finished calmly. Wonderful, man!", Boskamp enthuses in conversation with Het Nieuwsblad.

"It is only a matter of time before he also secures a regular starting place at PSG", the delighted Boskamp continues, reacting to the suggestion that Belgian football fans are only now discovering Godts. "Well, then you should be just as ashamed as Rudi Garcia. In Belgium, with Godts you always got the remark that he 'only' played in the Eredivisie."

"But all those goals and assists do not happen by themselves. He has so much goalscoring ability. Under Garcia that had not yet come out with the national team, but maybe it simply clicks better with a Dutch coach like Van Bommel", the former coach predicts good times for the former Ajax player under the Dutch national team manager.

While Boskamp had nothing but praise for Godts, he was highly critical of substitute Romelu Lukaku. "Another mediocre cameo. He got two balls and twice failed with his first touch. That is not entirely illogical: it is now more than a year since he last played a full match."

"From his reaction in that flare-up with Donnarumma you can see he is not feeling good about himself. He is getting offended far too quickly. The old Lukaku was above that sort of thing. Hopefully we will still see that again one day", Boskamp continues to hope for better times for the 33-year-old Fenerbahçe striker.

Finally, Boskamp reflects on Xavi's baptism of fire as Netherlands manager, with the Dutch national team snatching a point against Germany at the death. "The way they scored that equaliser in stoppage time was magnificent. Both the assist from Van Bommel junior and the finish from Gakpo. It was a joy to watch, just as I enjoyed Belgium. Nice how all those new national team managers are providing a breath of fresh air."