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Al Ahli v Al Abha: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Bosic: The weather was one of the reasons behind Al-Qadsiah's defeat, and I am pleased with the clash between Toney and Abdulrahman

Al Qadsiah vs Al Ahli
Al Qadsiah
Al Ahli
Saudi Pro League
M. Pusic
I. Toney
M. Abdulrahman
Saudi Arabia
Netherlands
England

What did the Dutch coach say after the match?

Al-Ahli boss Marino Pusic pointed to the weather as one factor behind his side's defeat to Al-Qadisiyah in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Ahli went down 3-2 to Al-Qadisiyah on Tuesday at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the sixth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, in comments reported by the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", the Dutchman said: "We started the match well and shared control with Al-Qadisiyah, but we conceded three goals."

He added: "In the second half, we pushed hard to level, and we scored two goals, and we could have caught up in the scoreline, but we did not succeed, and there are minor observations regarding the refereeing side."

Pusic continued: "The weather had a role (in the defeat). We started well, but as time passed, and particularly in the final minutes of the first half, Al-Qadisiyah scored."

Saudi Pro League
Al Qadsiah crest
Al Qadsiah
ALQ
Al-Ettifaq crest
Al-Ettifaq
ALI
Saudi Pro League
Al Ahli crest
Al Ahli
AHL
Al Hazem crest
Al Hazem
ALH

He went on: "So we had to correct things in the second half. The weather had a negative effect, but it is not a scapegoat that I can consider the sole reason that put us three goals behind."

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The coach also noted: "We had some chances that we did not score, and we must not forget that Al-Qadisiyah is a strong and stable team."

Pusic then turned to the altercation between English striker Ivan Toney and Saudi right-back Mohammed Abdulrahman midway through the second half, during a break for water cooling.

He explained: "These are natural things that happen between players, and a reflection of the results, and sometimes it is a positive thing, because it instils more spirit in the team, and what happened afterwards in the second half, and the serious effort to come back in the scoreline, is proof of the positive effect."

Wrapping up, he said: "I am happy that this enthusiasm is reflected on the team. In the end it is something that happens, and I have witnessed it at many of my coaching stops."

The loss is Al-Ahli's third in the opening six rounds of the Roshn League. It leaves them on nine points, seventh in the table.

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