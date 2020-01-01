Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Moukoko sets another record in first Bundesliga start

The 16-year-old forward has continued his record-setting start to life in BVB's first team

forward Youssoufa Moukoko has set yet another record by making his first start.

Moukoko was handed his first start for Dortmund on Tuesday as his side faced in Bundesliga action. At age 16 years and 25 days, Moukoko became the youngest player to ever start a match in the Bundesliga.

Moukoko broke the record that was set by another Dortmund player, Nuri Sahin, who started against in August 2005 at the age of 16 years, 11 months and 1 day.

More teams

The striker would play 80 minutes in the match, which Dortmund won 2-1 behind goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Marco Reus.

The teenage striker has recently set several records, becoming the youngest player to ever play in the Bundesliga on his Dortmund debut and then setting the record as the Champions League's youngest player last week.

The Bundeliga's minimum age was recently set at 16 – a regulation that was changed from 16 and six months partly in anticipation of the prodigy's emergence as a possible first-teamer – meaning Moukoko's Bundesliga records will likely stand for some time.

Moukoko is still looking for his first senior goal for Dortmund after dominating for the club's youth teams.

Dortmund got a much-needed win on Tuesday after they entered the game on a run of just one win in five matches.

The team's latest loss - a humiliating 5-1 home defeat to on Saturday - saw head coach Lucien Favre sacked after two and a half years in charge.

Assistant coach Edin Terzic has been put in charge of Dortmund on an interim basis for the rest of the season, and he has promised that his team will display attacking football while he is at the helm.

Article continues below

"I'm a product of Borussia Dortmund. I come from the region and have been a fan for ages," Terzic said on Monday. "I've been working here for 10 years now and I'm shaped by the past.

"There are two ways you can win a football game: you can concede fewer goals, or you can always try to score one more. I'm more for the latter."

Terzic has worked at and West Ham as an assistant and also spent time as a scout during Jurgen Klopp's spell in charge of Dortmund.