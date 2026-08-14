The case for the collapsed BVB transfer of Said El Mala

By Jochen Tittmar

After weeks of hard negotiations and several rejected offers, Borussia Dortmund pulled out of the transfer poker for Said El Mala and sent a clear signal. From both a sporting and financial point of view, ending talks by design was the logical move.

No one doubts El Mala's talent. The youngster produced 13 goals and five assists in a strong debut season for 1. FC Cologne. But it still amounts to one successful season in professional football, without European competition and without the demands of playing every three days.

BVB have rarely paid much more than €30 million for a new signing in their history. Spending well over €50 million including bonuses on a 19-year-old with no international experience would simply have been irresponsible. It would also have piled huge pressure on the player overnight.

Previously, BVB were sometimes criticised for getting dragged into drawn-out negotiations. This time the leadership acted decisively, and that is a step in the right direction. By setting a clear pain threshold and sticking to it, Borussia are sending a message to the market: Dortmund will not be blackmailed. Ideally, that resolve strengthens their negotiating position in future windows.

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BVB can now address several squad issues at once

Such a record fee would also have taken a heavy chunk out of the remaining budget. There is time pressure now, and plan B or the various plan Bs need to be pushed through quickly. Even so, they have more room for manoeuvre and can spread the money saved across several areas. The squad still needs more depth and quality in a number of positions.

A quick, skilful winger to replace El Mala would not be enough on its own. Above all, Dortmund still urgently need a strategic number six who is strong in possession and in the tackle, as well as a right-back after the departure of Yan Couto.

For some BVB fans, missing out on El Mala may sting at first. But it is also a win for sound business sense. BVB are showing resolve, protecting their financial balance and hitting the brakes at the right moment.

The case against the collapsed BVB transfer of Said El Mala

By Tim Ursinus

BVB were always likely to tire of 1. FC Cologne's outrageous demands. Even so, Borussia Dortmund are missing a huge opportunity here. They probably will not get another chance like this to sign the Germany international in waiting so "cheaply".

Said El Mala's potential is beyond dispute, and a path to world-class status looks possible. If he stays in Cologne, his market value is highly unlikely to fall, unless the Rhineland club are relegated.

Under coach Rene Wagner, he should get even more chances to show what he can do. El Mala has enormous standing with the coach and, as a clear difference-maker, is likely to have a guaranteed starting place. That was already obvious shortly after the split from Lukas Kwasniok.

That is why BVB could have stretched by one or two million more, which is ultimately what the deal collapsed over. The two clubs cannot have been that far apart by then. Especially as Borussia were clearly fully convinced by the 19-year-old's qualities.

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BVB would probably have been able to sell Said El Mala on at a profit

Otherwise, Lars Ricken and Co. would not have stayed so persistent and gone through so many rounds of negotiations. At the same time, they have lost the chance to break into a new dimension with a statement transfer like this and send a message to their direct rivals.

There is every chance El Mala could have become Dortmund's next cash cow. In the current market, it does not seem far-fetched that a resale could have put him in the bracket of Ousmane Dembele, Erling Haaland or Jude Bellingham. It is no coincidence that some mid-table Premier League clubs such as Brentford were already knocking now. El Mala already has a market in England.

As long as El Mala stays fit, that is unlikely to change. His exciting style of play and his already sharp edge in front of goal offer enough to prise open the wallets of the stinking-rich club owners to the very limit. BVB will probably never find out how much of that might have been possible.