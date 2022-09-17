Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 Bundesliga season continues this weekend, as Borussia Dortmund welcome Schalke to face them at Signal Iduna Park. The Black and Yellow have had a bright start to the new campaign, to keep their noses in the midst of a surprisingly congested title fight.
But with two losses already this term, they won't want to make it three before the international break, while their visitors are looking to record a second three-point haul of the campaign in the Revierderby.
Dortmund vs Schalke date & kick-off time
Game:
Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke
Date:
September 17, 2022
Kick-off:
9:30am ET / 8:00pm IST
Stream:
How to watch Dortmund vs Schalke on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN+.
In India, they can catch the match on Sony LIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
ESPN+
India
Sony LIV
N/A
Dortmund squad & team news
Defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek came with the sting of former star Erling Haaland - but it was another key asset, in Jude Bellingham, who gave Dortmund something to cheer.
Karim Adeyemi and Donyell Malen meanwhile could figure in the starting XI after making their returns off the bench last time out.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Kobel, Meyer, Lotka, Unbehaun
Defenders
Rothe, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Schulz, Hummels, Süle, Coulibaly, Meunier
Midfielders
Özcan, Reyna, Dahoud, Hazard, Wolf, Brandt, Bellingham, Can, Passlack, Kamara, Bynoe-Gittens
Forwards
Reus, Moukoko, Malen, Adeyemi
Schalke squad and team news
It hasn't been the easiest campaign for Schalke this term, and they'll hope they can keep their noses on top when they face off against their rivals.
Cedric Brunner and Marcin Kaminski are expected to miss out, but Thomas Ouwejan and Rodrigo Zalazar could come back into the team.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Fährmann, Schwolow, Heekeren, Langer
Defenders
Ouwejan, Greiml, Yoshida, Van den Berg, Cissé, Brunner, Kamiński, Matriciani
Midfielders
Krauss, Latza, Zalazar, Flick, Mollet, Aydın, Drexler, Mohr, Král, Çalhanoğlu
Forwards
Larsson, Terodde, Bülter, Karaman, Polter