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Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Signal Iduna Park

Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis kick off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis live today: TV and streaming options

DAZN will show Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis live. In Switzerland, SRF zwei will broadcast the match. All viewing options are listed below.

How are Borussia Dortmund and Real Betis shaping up?

With two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five competitive matches, Dortmund come into this game off a 2-2 Bundesliga draw against Bayern Munich. Before that, they beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 and won 1-2 away to Sabah FK in the Champions League. Dortmund scored seven goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Real Betis have three wins, one draw and one defeat in their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they beat Feyenoord Rotterdam 1-0 in the Champions League. Their only draw was a 0-0 against Celta Vigo, while a heavy 2-5 loss to Barcelona remains their only defeat. Betis scored six goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: line-ups

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: form

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: head-to-head record

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Betis: the tables