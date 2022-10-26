Borussia Dortmund to play friendly match against Vietnam national team in November

The Vietnam national team will have a friendly match with Borussia Dortmund in preparation for the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup

After the success of the True Love 2022 project, the focus of which was the friendly match between Vietnam All Stars and the legends of Borussia Dortmund in September in Ho Chi Minh City, the team playing in the German National Championship (Bundesliga) and UEFA Champions League will continue to have activities in Vietnam. In the immediate future, a friendly match between the Vietnam national team and the Borussia Dortmund club is scheduled to take place on November 30 at My Dinh National Stadium. The match will kick off at 7 p.m.

This is the result of a partnership between Next Media Company and Borussia Dortmund club. The match against the top German team is a great opportunity for the Vietnam national team to test its strength. The match becomes even more special when this will be the last international friendly match before participating in the AFF Championship.

Speaking at the press conference announcing the event, Next Media Deputy General Director Do Thanh Tung said: “With the cooperation with Borussia Dortmund club and the support from the Bundesliga. This November, we are honored to bring the top German team to Vietnam to compete. Next Media hopes that through matches like this, the Vietnam national team will have the opportunity to experience and improve their expertise through competing against opponents at the highest level. In addition, the audience also has the opportunity to easily witness world famous players playing in Vietnam.

For that same reason, we decided to distribute tickets online to create conditions for fans to have more opportunities to own tickets to watch and cheer on the two teams."

It is expected that the strongest squad at that time of the UEFA Champions League champion in the 1996 - 1997 season will come to Vietnam and play at My Dinh national stadium. In order for fans to conveniently buy tickets to watch and cheer on the two competing teams, the organizers have tied up with VinID to sell tickets online on the VinID app from 15:00 on October 26 to the end of November 3. Ticket sales may be stopped earlier in the event that all tickets are sold out.

This is a platform that has deployed online ticket sales many times in previous matches of the Vietnamese team. There are 3 ticket denominations for the audience to choose from: VND 800,000; 1,200,000 VND and 1,600,000 VND.

A representative of VFF, Mr. Tran Quoc Tuan said; This is a meaningful match… Coach Park will lead the last international friendly match, the match is likely a tribute… urges the audience to buy tickets to the field.

The friendly match between the Vietnam national team and Borussia Dortmund is a continuation of the activities that have been and are being implemented, with the cooperation of Next Media, the Vietnam Football Federation and the Dortmund Club. The tour to Hanoi this time is an affirmation of the German team's commitment to continue sticking with and enhancing the strategic partnership with Next Media Company and the Vietnam Football Federation as well as dedicating to the development of the German football team. development of Vietnamese football in the future.

The representative of Borussia Dortmund club, Mr. Benedikt Scholz, Director International and commercial partnerships shared: “After a truly successful recent Legends Tour to Ho Chi Minh City in September, we as BVB are excited to bring our first team to Hanoi. Vietnam is highly important for Borussia Dortmund in Asia. The passion and love for the game is deeply rooted in Vietnamese culture and we can't wait to bring for the first time in history our professional team to our fans and supporters in the country.

With the support of Nextmedia, VFF, DFL and our tour partners Evonik, Puma, Rowe and Topps, we are confident to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience in Vietnam with many touchpoints for our local fans. The trip will certainly be highlighted by our match against Vietnam's National Team and together with Nextmedia, we will continue to create success on-and-off the pitch.”

In addition to the participation of the two teams and the co-organizers, the friendly match between the Vietnam national team and Borussia Dortmund is also accompanied by the following units: Ngoc Linh Vietnam Ginseng Medicine and Pharmacy Group participate as the role of Silver sponsor, Dong Tam Group is the companion sponsor.