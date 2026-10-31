Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Bayern Munich: Fabio Silva rescues late point in Klassiker thriller

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Borussia Dortmund twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena, with Serhou Guirassy and substitute Fabio Silva cancelling out goals from Konrad Laimer and Dayot Upamecano.

Advertisement

The result keeps Dortmund level on points with Bayern at the top of the Bundesliga, with both sides still unbeaten. Niko Kovac's men had to ride their luck, conceding the majority of possession and 4.18 expected goals (xG), as Bayern hit the woodwork three times.

Jobe Bellingham had a goal ruled out by VAR, only for Laimer to put Bayern ahead moments later. Newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane then crashed a 56th-minute penalty against the bar after Felix Nmecha's handball, and Guirassy levelled on the hour.

Upamecano tapped in from Kane's headed knockdown to restore Bayern's lead, but Kovac's double change paid off. Substitute Konstantinos Karetsas set up fellow replacement Silva for an 89th-minute equaliser that survived a VAR check.

GOAL rates Dortmund's players from the Allianz Arena.

Advertisement Advertisement

Goalkeeper & Defence

Gregor Kobel (8/10): Dortmund's best player on the night. Denied Ismael Saibari one-on-one and tipped a Laimer effort around the post, though his parry fell kindly for Laimer's opener. Made three saves as Bayern fired 23 shots at him.

Related Topics

Joane Gadou (7/10): Enjoyed a fierce, physical battle with Alphonso Davies and cleared a dangerous Laimer square ball meant for the Canadian, though Davies did beat him once to cross. Replaced by Julian Ryerson after 87 minutes.

Waldemar Anton (7/10): Blocked a Kane effort before the break and headed away a dangerous Davies cross after the hour. Stood firm as Dortmund defended deep for long spells.

Advertisement

Nico Schlotterbeck (7/10): The captain started the equaliser by nicking the ball off Michael Olise and charging forward. Later cut out a Laimer pass meant for Kane, and drew bookings for both Josip Stanisic and Laimer.

Midfield

Maximilian Beier (6/10): Worked the right flank and teed up Bellingham's first-half effort, but saw two shots blocked and struggled to make a real impact. Replaced by Karetsas after 67 minutes.

Advertisement

Joey Veerman (7/10): Raced across to block a Joshua Kimmich shot and worked hard in the middle, though Bayern's second goal came from a corner he conceded. Played the full 90.

Felix Nmecha (5/10): Showed good feet early and made an acrobatic clearance in his own box, but his loose pass led to Laimer's opener and his handball gave away the penalty Kane missed. Replaced by Silva after 76 minutes.

Advertisement

Daniel Svensson (7/10): Came into the side for Ryerson and set up chances for Nmecha and Silva, while almost catching Jonas Urbig out with a swirling cross. Played the full 90 minutes.

Jobe Bellingham (7/10): Had an eventful evening. Booked after six minutes for hauling down Davies, he had a goal ruled out by VAR, forced Urbig into two saves and went close from distance. Replaced by Samuele Inacio after 87 minutes.

Advertisement

Carney Chukwuemeka (8/10): Pounced on a Bayern mix-up to tee up Bellingham's disallowed goal, only for his collision with Urbig to cost Dortmund. Made amends by sliding in Guirassy for the equaliser before being replaced by Marcel Sabitzer.

Attack

Serhou Guirassy (8/10): Took his big chance superbly, shrugging off Kim Min-jae and drilling a low left-footed finish past Urbig. Later set up a Silva effort and battled hard up front.

Advertisement

Substitutes & Manager

Konstantinos Karetsas (7/10): Back from an ankle ligament injury, the Greek youngster replaced Beier and nicked the ball off Aleksandar Pavlovic to set up Silva's equaliser.

Marcel Sabitzer (6/10): Replaced Chukwuemeka after 67 minutes and helped Dortmund keep the ball as they pushed for a second equaliser.

Advertisement

Fabio Silva (8/10): Lively from the moment he came on, testing Urbig and setting up Bellingham before swivelling to fire the 89th-minute equaliser into the bottom corner.

Julian Ryerson (N/A): Replaced Gadou for the closing stages and won a late free-kick off Davies.

Advertisement

Samuele Inacio (N/A): Came on for Bellingham after 87 minutes.

Niko Kovac (7/10): His side rode their luck against a dominant Bayern, but his double change after Upamecano's goal brought on Karetsas, who set up fellow substitute Silva for the equaliser.