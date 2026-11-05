Borussia Dortmund claimed an important win on matchday four of the Champions League. At home, Dortmund beat Real Betis from Seville 2-1 (0-0) to move on to nine points in the league phase. Fabio Silva put Dortmund ahead (49th minute), before substitute Aitor Ruibal (67th) equalised for the Spaniards. Shortly afterwards, Konstantinos Karetsas, who had come on for the injured Serhou Guirassy, restored Dortmund's lead (72nd). Here are the BVB player ratings.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Gregor Kobel

Kobel had next to nothing to do in the first half. The Swiss goalkeeper had to act in the 66th minute, racing off his line to save well from Ortiz. He could do nothing about the equaliser shortly afterwards. Rating: 3.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Waldemar Anton

With Joane Gadou absent, Anton played on the right of the back three without losing any of his good form. The international dealt with plenty and was rarely beaten. On the ball, though, he made one or two minor mistakes. He lost possession before the equaliser, leaving Dortmund outnumbered at the back as Betis scored. Earlier, Anton had helped create the opener by finding Ryerson on the right near the penalty area, from where Ryerson initiated the goal. Rating: 2.5.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Nico Schlotterbeck

Schlotterbeck's diagonal ball created Dortmund's early chance through Guirassy (3rd minute). He did the same before Svensson's big chance in the 21st. The defender played an impressive ten line-breaking passes in the first half and did not lose any of his five duels throughout the match. A good performance. Rating: 2.5.

Next matches BVB Bundesliga 09:30 ELV Watch

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Ramy Bensebaini

At both ends of the pitch, the Algerian was decent without standing out. He made no major mistakes. Rating: 3.5.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Julian Ryerson

Ryerson returned to the starting line-up and contributed to several attacks. Guirassy could not direct the Norwegian's good low cross towards goal in the third minute. Eighteen minutes later, Ryerson set up Svensson's big chance in the same way. He also played a part in the opener: his low pass found the unmarked Bellingham, whose effort goalkeeper Valles saved well before Silva followed up to put Dortmund ahead. In the 70th minute, Ryerson's pinpoint cross gave Bellingham a big headed chance. He also made an impressive seven recoveries. Rating: 2.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Joey Veerman

In a short time, the Dutchman has become perhaps the most important part of BVB's build-up play, which had previously so often looked sluggish and short of ideas. Veerman was again exceptionally secure in possession, resisted the press and, apart from two admittedly serious exceptions, passed with intelligence and composure. His team-mates kept looking for him, and he had the most touches. He contributed without the ball, too, making plenty of recoveries. Rating: 2.5.

IMAGO

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Felix Nmecha

Nmecha has been out of form for some time, but this was one of his better performances this season. He won all seven of his duels and repeatedly accelerated in attack to drive moves forward. His shot from 20 metres went wide to the right (15th minute). Rating: 3.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Daniel Svensson

From promising positions on the left, Svensson often tried to cross, but opponents frequently blocked his deliveries. The Swede had BVB's best chance up to that point in the 21st minute. Ryerson's cross was difficult to meet, but Svensson should still have scored from close range. He was less prominent after the break, though he remained solid. Rating: 3.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Jobe Bellingham

Playing behind the forwards again, Bellingham lacked the dominance on the ball he had shown against Bayern last weekend. Like many of his team-mates, he made several technical errors. In the 14th minute, his attempted back-pass to Anton with the outside of his foot went completely wrong. Betis broke and scored to make it 1-0, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside. Bellingham was instrumental in Dortmund's opener, however: Silva turned in the rebound after Valles saved his shot. In the 70th minute, he got a header away from close range, but the Betis goalkeeper again made a fine save. Bellingham worked his way into the match through sheer effort. Rating: 2.5.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Fabio Silva

Silva got another chance to start and had to operate as the lone striker after Guirassy's injury. The Portuguese covered a lot of ground, switched positions and often made himself available for a pass. For the opener, he was where a striker needed to be, tapping the rebound into an empty net. He played a decisive part in the winner, too, dropping deep, carrying the ball forward and setting up goalscorer Karetsas. Rating: 2.

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Serhou Guirassy

Early on, Guirassy failed to make proper contact with Ryerson's cross when there was more in the chance (3rd minute). After a little over half an hour, the striker was on the ground clutching his thigh and could not continue. Rating: 3.5.

Getty Images

BVB, Borussia Dortmund player ratings vs Betis: Substitutes

Konstantinos Karetsas (on from the 34th minute): He replaced the injured Guirassy and took up a position on the right side of the attack. In numerous passages of play, the Greek showed how important his technical ability and creativity are, and could yet become, for BVB. He kept playing immediately before the opener despite appealing for a foul against him. Shortly afterwards, goalkeeper Valles saved his shot. Valles could do nothing about Karetsas's winner: the Greek surprised the defence with an excellent first touch, then hit a left-footed shot through a crowd of players. Rating: 2.

Maximilian Beier (on from the 74th minute): He replaced Ryerson and helped defensively with plenty of runs off the ball, but had no attacking involvement. No rating.

Carney Chukwuemeka (on from the 75th minute): Replaced Nmecha. No rating.

Joane Gadou (on from the 75th minute): Bensebaini made way for him. Gadou was kept busy straight away and was largely solid. No rating.

Ethan Nwaneri (on from 90+1): Replaced Silva and helped see out the win. No rating.