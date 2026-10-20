Borussia Dortmund ended a run of three matches without a win by beating Azerbaijani champions Sabah FK 2-1. Niko Kovac's side were far from convincing, but Serhou Guirassy scored twice and Joey Veerman impressed.

After Sabah drew level, Guirassy met Veerman's cross to win it for Dortmund.

BVB ratings for Sabah FK vs. Borussia Dortmund: Gregor Kobel

Kobel had little to do at first, but he stayed rooted to his line as Aden McCarthy headed in Sabah's equaliser from a few yards out. He did much better in the 42nd minute, coming out to narrow the angle for Joy-Lance Mickels, and made several more good saves after that. Rating: 3.

BVB ratings for Sabah FK vs. Borussia Dortmund: Waldemar Anton

An early misplaced pass almost set up a counter-attack. Otherwise, Anton played an active part in Dortmund's build-up and hit several long balls forward. He initially gave little away defensively, but stood too far from his opponent when he headed in the equaliser. Rating: 3.5.

BVB ratings for Sabah FK vs. Borussia Dortmund: Nico Schlotterbeck

Schlotterbeck made a crucial intervention in the third minute and had to cover for Bensebaini several times. The ball went just past him for the 1-1 equaliser. Shortly before the end, a misplaced pass invited Sabah FK to attack, though he was fortunate it did not lead to a goal. Rating: 3.5.

BVB ratings for Sabah FK vs. Borussia Dortmund: Ramy Bensebaini

In the third minute, Bensebaini stood far too far from his opponent and allowed Sabah's first dangerous move. He slipped awkwardly in the first half and initially stayed down, but was able to continue. After that, he looked sluggish and far from fresh. His side of the pitch opened up repeatedly as the game went on, and he sent all his shots over the bar. Rating: 4.5.

BVB ratings for Sabah FK vs. Borussia Dortmund: Julian Ryerson

Ryerson set up Dortmund's opener with a simple pass into space towards the byline and troubled the opposition with his deliveries. He was fortunate that Joy-Lance Mickels was narrowly offside for what appeared to be an equaliser. Rating: 3.5.

BVB ratings for Sabah FK vs. Borussia Dortmund: Joey Veerman

With his switches of play, Veerman kept finding ways to open up Sabah. His free-kick nearly made it 2-0, but Pokatilov produced an excellent save. Veerman continued to find his attacking team-mates with passes that set dangerous moves in motion, then supplied a pinpoint cross for Dortmund's 2-1 goal. Rating: 2.

BVB ratings for Sabah FK vs. Borussia Dortmund: Felix Nmecha

Nmecha first threatened with a shot that Sabah goalkeeper Pokatilov saved before Guirassy finished the rebound. He also won a free-kick in a promising position in the first half. But he lost the ball an unusually high number of times in dangerous areas. One of those losses led to the free-kick from which Sabah made it 1-1. Rating: 4.5.

Getty Images

BVB ratings for Sabah FK vs. Borussia Dortmund: Daniel Svensson

Available for a pass on the left, Svensson got on the ball repeatedly and supplied numerous crosses to the attacking players. He contested challenges consistently and aggressively, but showed weaknesses defensively. Against Mbina, he threw his body in at the last moment to stop him shooting. Rating: 4.

BVB ratings for Sabah FK vs. Borussia Dortmund: Fabio Silva

Silva started sharply, using his body to beat his opponent in the fifth minute and create Dortmund's first dangerous chance. He could also have passed to the better-placed Chukwuemeka. Instead, he kept looking to shoot and proved difficult for the opposition defence to contain. For the 1-0 goal, he found space brilliantly and cut the ball back into the centre for Nmecha to shoot. A goal of his own eluded him. Rating: 2.5.

Getty Images

BVB ratings for Sabah FK vs. Borussia Dortmund: Carney Chukwuemeka

Starting for the first time this season, the Austrian took the more attacking role in central midfield, with Veerman playing slightly deeper. An excellent early through ball to Guirassy made his intentions clear, and he played an important part in the opening goal. He contributed to numerous dangerous moves. Rating: 3.

BVB ratings for Sabah FK vs. Borussia Dortmund: Serhou Guirassy

Guirassy combined well with Silva several times early on, holding up the ball with his back to goal before laying it off to team-mates. In the 10th minute, he was perfectly placed to finish the rebound ruthlessly. He kept looking to shoot and posed a major threat in front of the Azerbaijanis' goal, taking 8 shots in total. A brilliant finish from Veerman's cross made it 2-1, and he almost completed his hat-trick shortly afterwards. Rating: 1.5.

BVB ratings for Sabah FK vs. Borussia Dortmund: the substitutes

From the 71st minute, Marcel Sabitzer (for Chukwuemeka): Got involved straight away, winning the ball to launch a dangerous counter-attack that led to a good chance. No rating.

Joane Gadou (on from the 71st minute for Bensebaini): Came on amid another spell of pressure from the home side and carried out his duties as well as possible. No rating.

Also on from the 71st minute, Jobe Bellingham (for Nmecha): Set Silva up brilliantly with his first touch, but Silva put the ball wide. No rating.

Maximilian Beier (on from the 77th minute for Svensson): Made little impression in his short time on the pitch.No rating.







