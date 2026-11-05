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Borussia Dortmund rumour: Kane's career influences Guirassy plans

Harry Kane's longevity is reportedly one reason Borussia Dortmund want to keep centre-forward Serhou Guirassy beyond the end of his contract in 2028.

Guirassy has been at Borussia Dortmund since 2024 and was long considered a candidate for sale. According to Sport Bild, however, Dortmund now want to extend the 30-year-old's contract early.

As Bild explains, Dortmund's bosses have Kane's career in mind. The Englishman remains at the peak of his powers at 33, has even recently won the Ballon d'Or and has an outstanding scoring rate at Bayern Munich. Kane and former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund goalscorer Robert Lewandowski, now at Chicago Fire, give Dortmund's decision-makers reason to keep backing Guirassy. Lewandowski was still performing at the very highest level in his mid-30s.

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They hope the Guinea international's best years are only just beginning and that he can improve his already strong scoring rate. Dortmund have also recalled something former Borussia Dortmund coach Jürgen Klopp said while at Liverpool: "A player's peak does not necessarily come in his mid-20s. The great advantage in your early and mid-30s is that, through the experience gained over your career, you can assess situations better. That can even make you a better player than you were a few years ago," Klopp had explained.

According to Bild, the cost of replacing Guirassy is another factor. The Guinea international apparently earns just over nine million euros a year, but Lars Ricken and his colleagues know a suitable replacement would cost considerably more.

Guirassy himself is said to feel more at home in Dortmund than ever. He gets on splendidly with fellow striker Fabio Silva and has found another good friend in summer signing Joane Gadou. The striker has also reportedly realised that the very top clubs he dreams of joining are unlikely to be considering him at the moment.

For now, it looks as though Guirassy will stay at Borussia Dortmund for a long time yet. They paid VfB Stuttgart a fee of 18 million euros for him in 2024.

This season, Guirassy has scored eight goals in 14 appearances across all competitions. But Wednesday's Champions League match against Betis Sevilla ended early for him: he had to come off with an injury after just over half an hour.

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Borussia Dortmund news: How a new groundskeeper is making the ball move faster

A new arrival is helping Borussia Dortmund improve the finer details, even if the wider public has yet to hear of him.

Since October, Scott Tingley has worked as Borussia Dortmund's groundskeeper. According to Sport Bild, his work is already paying off.

Tingley has reportedly helped the ball roll faster across the pitch at Signal Iduna Park by changing the pre-match mowing routine. The runners-up recruited him from English second-division club Watford. Instead of giving the pitch its final cut a day before home games, he now has it cut again just three hours before kick-off.

That stops the blades of grass growing back overnight and being 0.1 to 0.2 millimetres longer during the match. The difference is tiny, but coach Niko Kovac and his colleagues are, according to Sport Bild , entirely satisfied. Play has become faster, helping Dortmund in their efforts to dominate at home.

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Borussia Dortmund news: Ole Book hints at winter transfer focus

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Ole Book has hinted at where the club might seek reinforcements in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Asked on DAZN before Wednesday evening's Champions League match against Betis Sevilla about potential January signings, Book initially gave little away: "We'll see what's possible then. That also depends on whether we have any more injuries." They were "already very happy with the squad we have right now. We have enough depth in the squad."

Book then added: "It's no great secret that we don't have too many full-backs. Not much can go wrong there."

Julian Ryerson and Daniel Svensson usually play at wing-back in Dortmund's system, with attacking player Maximilian Beier the next option. Summer signing Kaua Prates, a left-back, has not yet proved a serious alternative, leaving Dortmund short of cover in the full-back positions. Centre-back Ramy Bensebaini could also fill in on the left, while Waldemar Anton would be an option on the right in an emergency.

Polish midfield prospect Marcel Regula of Zaglebie Lubin, whom Borussia Dortmund apparently tracked in the summer, is said to be a winter target again. In October, Bild reported that Dortmund wanted to sign the 20-year-old Regula and retrain him as a right-back.

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Borussia Dortmund news: Dietmar Hamann sees realistic title hopes

After Borussia Dortmund's 2-2 draw away to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich in last weekend's top-of-the-table clash, Dietmar Hamann believes they can push Bayern in the title race.

"They showed that they can compete," the former Bayern player said of Dortmund's performance at the Allianz Arena on Sky Austria's 'Hamann & Stankovic' podcast. "Even if they were a little lucky: coming from behind twice in Munich is something few have managed since Vincent Kompany arrived."

Konrad Laimer put Bayern ahead in the 38th minute, before Serhou Guirassy equalised for the visitors after an hour. Dayot Upamecano restored Bayern's lead shortly afterwards, but substitute Fabio Silva struck in the 89th minute to earn Dortmund a point.

"They have plenty of confidence and, by now, a very good squad," Hamann said of Dortmund's development. He added: "I think they came away on Saturday feeling: 'Yes, Bayern might be vulnerable this year,'"

After eight matchdays, Borussia Dortmund are level on points with Bayern but sit second on goal difference. Dortmund must win their next league match at home to newly promoted Elversberg on Saturday, while Bayern visit Mainz 05.

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Borussia Dortmund news: Youth League draw despite first-team reinforcements

Even with reinforcements from the first-team squad, Borussia Dortmund's under-19s could only draw 2-2 at home to Betis Sevilla in the Youth League on Wednesday.

Centre-back Luca Reggiani and left-back Kaua Prates, signed in the summer from Brazil's Cruzeiro for a fee of seven million euros, both gained match practice against the Spaniards. Dortmund's youngsters took an early lead through Justin Hoy in the sixth minute.

Betis equalised through Ruben de Sa in the 12th minute, before Bjarki Gardarsson put Dortmund 2-1 ahead in the 23rd. The visitors won a penalty in the 27th minute, but Dortmund goalkeeper Aaron Held saved it. Fran Batan then scored in the 35th minute to make it 2-2, which remained the final score.

Reggiani, who currently has no prospect of first-team appearances, played the full 90 minutes. Prates came off after just under an hour.

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