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BVB rumour: Will two top clubs make a serious move for Felix Nmecha in January?

Could Borussia Dortmund lose key player Felix Nmecha this winter?

Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio confirmed United's interest in an interview with wettfreunde.net: "It's true that Manchester United are interested in Felix Nmecha." United are among the clubs making enquiries about Nmecha, but Di Marzio cautioned that the Red Devils would first need to resolve the uncertainty over their managerial position before making a concrete move for the BVB star. Current head coach Michael Carrick faces criticism after a poor start to the season, and his position looks increasingly precarious. Former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann is among those being discussed as a potential successor.

Over recent months, Liverpool and, above all, Newcastle United have repeatedly featured in reports linking them with Nmecha. Di Marzio has now named AS Roma as another Italian top club interested in him. "AS Roma rate him very highly, and AS Roma are trying to sign an attacking player in January. It depends on what he himself wants to do. Whether he wants to move in January or would prefer the summer to begin a new era," said the transfer expert.

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United and Roma are both exploring a move for Nmecha in the upcoming winter transfer window. Whether BVB would let the midfielder leave as early as January remains entirely unclear.

With Nmecha central to coach Niko Kovac's plans and under contract until 2030, interested clubs would need to offer a huge fee to persuade Dortmund to sell the 26-year-old. Reports suggest a fee of around €80 million would be required next summer.

Nmecha joined Dortmund from VfL Wolfsburg in 2023 for a €30 million transfer fee. He has made eleven appearances in all competitions so far this season and scored two goals.

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BVB news: Kovac hopes to win a title with Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac (55) always finds facing his former club Eintracht Frankfurt special. Kovac, an Eintracht member, said he enjoyed "wonderful moments" with the club ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga home match (18.30/Sky). "But we've had some very wonderful moments here so far, too." He said he and his team identify "fully with BVB".

From 2016 to 2018, Kovac coached Eintracht and won the DFB Cup with them in 2018. He wants to "lift something aloft" with BVB too. "To do that, we have to work hard and we'll give everything," Kovac said.

Three consecutive away games have taken Dortmund on a total of 11,000 kilometres of travel, and Kovac is looking forward to playing at home again. "We have to recover quickly from these trips so that we're immediately back at the highest level." BVB sit second in the Bundesliga table with 14 points, but have drawn their last two games. (SID)

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BVB news: Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 jointly promote stem cell donation

Beyond their rivalry, Bundesliga clubs Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 are joining forces to fight blood cancer. Under the motto "Different colours, united in the cause", the two Ruhr clubs have partnered with the German Stem Cell Donor Registry (DSD) to encourage more potential stem cell donors.

Schalke and the DSD held a registration drive at the stadium during the club's home match against FSV Mainz 05 on the previous matchday, giving fans the chance to sign up. BVB will follow suit around Saturday's home match against Eintracht Frankfurt (18.30/Sky). Dortmund player Maximilian Beier registered as a potential donor last year. (SID)

BVB news: Niko Kovac gives update on Konstantinos Karetsas's comeback

Midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas will miss Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday evening.

"He won't be with us tomorrow," BVB coach Niko Kovac confirmed at Friday's press conference. Karetsas twisted his ankle in a challenge shortly after coming on as a substitute in last Saturday's 0-0 draw away to Union Berlin and suffered a ligament injury to his ankle. "At first we feared worse after seeing his team-mates' reactions," said managing director of sport Lars Ricken, relieved that the injury was less serious than initially feared.

Whether Karetsas will remain sidelined beyond the Champions League match away to Sabah FK (2-1) and the league game against Frankfurt remains unclear. Asked about a possible appearance by the 18-year-old Greek in Tuesday's DFB Cup match against Werder Bremen, Kovac said they would have to "see. I can't say anything about that yet, because we won't push anyone into anything too dangerous then, either." It was "better to sit out one more game than perhaps a month".

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