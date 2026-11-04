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Borussia Dortmund news: Dortmund warned of a nasty surprise

Stefan Effenberg has warned Borussia Dortmund not to underestimate their upcoming Champions League opponents, Betis Sevilla.

"Dortmund could be in for a nasty surprise against Betis in particular. They must not let the name fool them under any circumstances," Effenberg wrote in his column for t-online ahead of Wednesday evening's Champions League meeting with the Spaniards. Betis are "within touching distance of Spain's big three, Barcelona, Atletico and Real, sitting fourth in the table just four points behind – and beat Real 1-0 at home a few weeks ago. They really need to be careful," Effenberg added.

Beyond Betis, the former Germany international sees more challenges ahead for Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. "On the next matchday, Borussia Dortmund have to go to London to face Arsenal, then Inter Milan come to the Signal Iduna Park – after those three matches, you could also be sitting on zero points. And Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac will certainly have made that clear to his team," Effenberg stressed.

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Kovac's comments at Tuesday's press conference suggested he had done just that. Betis are "a very, very good team", the Croatian explained. "They are a team who are very good on the ball, play in a typically Spanish way and want a lot of possession. But they are also a team who can switch play very quickly and effectively, and will certainly test us tomorrow."

Sitting fourth in LaLiga and on course to qualify for the Champions League again, Betis have also won their first three matches of the current Champions League season. A 3-2 win at OSC Lille was followed by two home victories, against FC Porto (3-2) and Feyenoord Rotterdam (1-0).

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Borussia Dortmund news: Lars Ricken explains Jobe Bellingham's positive development

After a mixed first season at Borussia Dortmund, Jobe Bellingham has been a model of consistency for the club so far this season and is now one of coach Niko Kovac's key players.

"Jobe's development is no surprise to us," Lars Ricken, the Westphalian club's managing director for sport, told RTL/Sky Sport. Bellingham has "enormous intrinsic motivation. He genuinely wants to improve in every training session. He always involves the coaches in video analysis, too."

Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund from AFC Sunderland for €30.5 million in 2025, moving to the former club of his brother and Real Madrid star Jude. He has made 13 appearances in all competitions this season, providing three assists. Ricken believes the central midfielder excels at "really clearing things up defensively and closing down spaces", although Bellingham has also played in a slightly more attacking role repeatedly of late.

"I would of course be pleased for him personally if he managed to score his first goal at some point," Ricken said. The 21-year-old Englishman has scored for Borussia Dortmund before, though his only goal in a Dortmund shirt came some time ago. At the 2025 Club World Cup, Bellingham scored in only his second game for the club, a 4-3 win against Mamelodi Sundowns.

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Borussia Dortmund news: Watzke looks forward to reunion with Bartra

Borussia Dortmund will welcome former player Marc Bartra back with open arms on a particularly emotional return. "He is a truly fine person. We are all looking forward to seeing him again!" club president Hans-Joachim Watzke told SID ahead of Wednesday evening's Champions League match against Betis Sevilla (21.00/DAZN). "I'd just rather Marc scored his headed goals against other opponents."

Now 35 and a regular at centre-back for Betis, Bartra was the only Borussia Dortmund player injured in the bomb attack on the team in 2017. An attacker detonated three explosive devices packed with metal pins in a hedge beside the team bus. Bartra was struck, breaking his right wrist, and also had foreign-body fragments embedded in his arm.

At the time, Watzke was Borussia Dortmund's managing director. His relationship with coach Thomas Tuchel broke down over disagreements about how to deal with the attack in sporting terms immediately afterwards. Borussia Dortmund dismissed Tuchel shortly after the end of the season, having won the DFB Cup.

Bartra wanted to go home after the trauma of the attack and left Borussia Dortmund in the winter of 2018, one and a half years into his four-year contract. On Wednesday evening, he expects "a very demanding match, because we know exactly how strong Dortmund are and what it means to play in this stadium", he told SID.

Fourth in the Spanish table, Betis are travelling "with ambition, anticipation and respect – without playing ourselves down", Bartra stressed. Betis have shown that they can compete against big teams: "We have a team with experience, talent and an established identity." (SID)

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