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BVB rumour: Luca Reggiani's winter exit reportedly moves closer

According to Ruhr Nachrichten, Luca Reggiani is now "increasingly on the sidelines" at BVB. A winter departure looks ever more likely.

Coach Niko Kovac now appears to have the highly talented 18-year-old only sixth in his centre-back pecking order. Nico Schlotterbeck, Waldemar Anton, Joane Gadou, Ramy Bensebaini and, for now, Filippo Mane are all ahead of him. Mane emerged as one of the biggest winners of summer pre-season. Emre Can is also likely to be ahead of Reggiani when he returns from his serious injury.

Reggiani spent the whole of Friday's 2:2 draw against SV Werder Bremen on the bench. He then turned out for BVB's U23s in the Regionalliga West, playing 45 minutes in their 3:2 win over SG Wattenscheid 09.

Next matches BOD Champions League 15:00 BVB

Talk of Reggiani leaving has persisted for weeks. He could bring Dortmund a fee in the single-digit millions this winter. Reports linked both Milan giants, AC and Inter, as well as FC Southampton, with him as early as the summer. Reggiani is said to have made a conscious decision to stay, but has reportedly changed his mind since.

A sale would also give Borussia the financial room to sign Marcel Regula. Club officials, including sporting director Ole Book, rated the Polish attacking prospect highly in the summer after Giannis Konstantelias suffered a serious knee injury. The Black and Yellows instead brought in Ethan Nwaneri on loan from Arsenal, but could make another approach for Regula in the next transfer window.

Zaglebie Lunin reportedly want up to eight million euros for Regula. Reggiani's departure could cover that fee.

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BVB news: Lars Ricken sends a clear message to Dortmund's stars

BVB led SV Werder Bremen 2:0 shortly before the end but drew 2:2. Managing director of sport Lars Ricken now wants a "defiant response" from his team.

"We must draw the right lessons from the 2:2 against Bremen. Slip-ups like that should not happen, but they can happen occasionally and are all the more frustrating when Bayern do not win either!", Ricken told Bild. The 50-year-old was quick to head off another debate about mentality. "We certainly will not condemn the team now. They have earned our trust this season and last season."

Next Wednesday brings another important test for BVB against Bodö/Glimt in the Champions League. "We have a great chance in Norway to make an outstanding start in the Champions League," Ricken explained.

Dortmund also have "a score to settle" with last season's Norwegian surprise package. Borussia let a 2:1 lead slip at home in the league phase and drew 2:2. Those dropped points in the battle for direct qualification for the round of 16 "hurt BVB badly", Ricken said.

BVB eventually went through the play-offs, where Atalanta Bergamo eliminated them after a crushing 1:4 defeat in the second leg. Coach Niko Kovac's side had won the first leg 2:0.

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BVB fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's next matches

Date Competition Match Wednesday, 14 October (21:00) Champions League FC Bodö/Glimt vs. Borussia Dortmund Saturday, 17 October (15:30) Bundesliga Union Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund Tuesday, 20 October (18:45) Champions League Sabah FK vs. Borussia Dortmund



