The case for the collapsed BVB transfer of Said El Mala

By Jochen Tittmar

After weeks of drawn-out negotiations and several rejected offers, Borussia Dortmund sent a clear signal by pulling out of the transfer poker over Said El Mala. From both a sporting and financial perspective, this deliberately chosen end to the saga was the logical outcome.

No one disputes El Mala's talent. The youngster enjoyed a strong debut season at Cologne with 13 goals and five assists. Nevertheless, the facts are clear: this is one successful season in professional football. No European competition. No regular games every three days.

BVB have never paid more than €30 million for a new signing in their history. To spend well over €50 million including bonuses on a 19-year-old without international experience would simply have been irresponsible. Quite apart from the enormous pressure such a fee would suddenly have put on the player.

In the past, BVB were sometimes criticised for letting themselves get dragged through lengthy negotiations. The leadership's decisive approach is therefore a step in the right direction. By setting a clear pain threshold and sticking to it, Borussia are sending a message to the transfer market: Dortmund will not be blackmailed. Ideally, that resolve will strengthen their own negotiating position in future windows.

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BVB can now address several squad issues at once

A record fee of that size would also have taken a serious chunk out of the remaining budget. There is certainly time pressure now, and plan B, or plans B, should be pushed through as quickly as possible. Even so, there is now greater room for manoeuvre, and the money saved can be spread across several areas. The squad still needs depth and quality in a number of positions.

Simply signing a quick, strong-dribbling winger to replace El Mala would be nowhere near enough. Above all, Dortmund still urgently need a strategic No 6 who is strong in possession and in the tackle, as well as a right-back following the departure of Yan Couto.

At first glance, passing on El Mala may hurt some BVB fans, but it is also a victory for commercial common sense. BVB are showing principle, preserving their financial balance and hitting the brakes at exactly the right moment.

The case against the collapsed BVB transfer of Said El Mala

By Tim Ursinus

Of course, it is understandable that BVB eventually grew tired of Cologne's outrageous demands. However, Borussia Dortmund have also missed a huge opportunity. The chance to sign the Germany international in waiting this "cheaply" is unlikely to come again in this form.

Said El Mala's potential is beyond dispute, and a path to world-class status looks possible for him. It is highly unlikely that his market value would drop if he stayed in Cologne, except perhaps if the Rhineland club were relegated.

Under coach Rene Wagner, he will also get even more chances to prove his ability. El Mala enjoys huge standing with the coach and, as a clear difference-maker, is likely to have a guaranteed starting spot. That was already noticeable shortly after the split from Lukas Kwasniok.

Dortmund could therefore also have found the extra million or two that ultimately caused the move to collapse. The two clubs cannot have been that far apart by then. Especially as Borussia were clearly fully convinced by the 19-year-old's qualities.

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BVB would probably have been able to sell Said El Mala at a profit

Otherwise, Lars Ricken and Co. would not have stayed so persistent and gone through so many rounds of negotiations. At the same time, the chance has gone to use such a statement transfer, and the signing of the highly talented winger would undoubtedly have been exactly that, to move into new territory and send a message to their direct rivals.

El Mala could quite possibly have become Dortmund's next cash cow. In the current climate, it does not seem far-fetched that, in the event of a resale, he could have moved into the territory of Ousmane Dembele, Erling Haaland or Jude Bellingham. It is no coincidence that several mid-table Premier League clubs such as Brentford were already knocking on the door. El Mala already has a market in England.

Provided El Mala stays fit, that is unlikely to change. His attractive style of play and the ruthlessness in front of goal he is already showing offer more than enough spectacle to prise open the wallets of the stinking-rich club owners to the very limit. BVB will now probably never find out what might have been possible.