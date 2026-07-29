Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
SOCCER EL 1/16 SC FREIBURG VS KRC GENKAFP

Translated by

Borussia Dortmund, former AC Milan target Karetsas has completed his medical: final announcement on the way

AC Milan

Karetsas, a former Milan target, has just signed the contract that will keep him at Borussia Dortmund until 2031

Kostantinos Karetsas and Borussia Dortmund, deal done and signed. The Greek talent underwent his medical this morning with the German club and signed until 2031. Dortmund completed the deal with Genk for a fixed fee of €35 million plus bonuses linked to team and individual objectives. It's certainly not good news for AC Milan, who had long tracked one of the brightest talents on the European football scene but were unable to move concretely because they were held back by the stalemate over Leao's sale.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google