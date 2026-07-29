Borussia Dortmund, former AC Milan target Karetsas has completed his medical: final announcement on the way

Kostantinos Karetsas and Borussia Dortmund, deal done and signed. The Greek talent underwent his medical this morning with the German club and signed until 2031. Dortmund completed the deal with Genk for a fixed fee of €35 million plus bonuses linked to team and individual objectives. It's certainly not good news for AC Milan, who had long tracked one of the brightest talents on the European football scene but were unable to move concretely because they were held back by the stalemate over Leao's sale.