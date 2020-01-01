Borussia Dortmund cancel pre-season tour to Asia in the wake of Corona virus outbreak

The German giants have decided to call-off their pre-season tour to Asia due to the rapid spread of SARS-CoV2 virus in the region...

have decided to cancel their pre-season tour to Asia during the summer of 2020 due to the outbreak of the SARS-CoV2 virus that has crippled a lot of countries in the region.

The club has informed that in the current situation it is not possible to make safe travel arrangements or organise friendly matches against teams from Europe or other affected countries in Asia.

Speaking about the unfortunate decision that the club was forced to take, Dortmund chief executive officer Hans-Joachim Watzke said, "We know that our huge and loyal fan base has been looking forward to reuniting with our team. Making this decision was anything but easy for us, but at the moment we see no alternative.

"Our fans and friends in Asia can be assured our thoughts are with them all the more in these difficult times. We are already looking forward to hopefully being able to enjoy the local people's hospitality and enthusiasm for BVB as soon as possible.''

Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer expressed his disappointment over the club’s decision and also showed solidarity with the people in Asia.

He said, "We stand firmly by the side of those affected, their families and all those who are fighting tirelessly against the virus. Our solidarity with Asia is unbroken!"