Borussia Dortmund announces its partnership with Wynnum Wolves Football Club as their official youth development partner in Australia

BVB signs partnership with Wynnum Wolves Football Club in Australia

Borussia Dortmund (BVB) formed a partnership with Wynnum Wolves Football Club (WWFC) which is one of the oldest football clubs located in Queensland, Australia. As a result of this partnership, WWFC will now be recognized as BVB's "Official Youth Development Partner in Australia".

Both clubs have agreed to an initial two-year football partnership that will commence during the 2023/2024 season. As part of this agreement, they will implement a range of youth development and coaching programs, and also provide exchange opportunities such as football training camps in Germany.

Moreover, the two clubs will work together to establish a sustainable structure for the female football program of WWFC. BVB will provide their recent experience with their own women's team, which started playing two seasons ago, to help WWFC improve their female football program.

In 2022, the Australian Club faced serious devastation of its facilities due to the Queensland flooding. The Federal, State and Local governments as well as BVB´s sustainability partner WILO are all assisting with the club’s rebuild and expansion at Carmichael Park.

WILO, headquartered in Dortmund, is one of the world’s leading premium manufacturers of pumps and pump systems for the building services, water management and industrial sectors. Its Australian Subsidiary Head Office is just a stone’s throw from Wynnum Wolves FC’s home ground in the suburb of Murarrie.

Benedikt Scholz, Director Internationalisation & Commercial Partnerships and Managing Director BVB Fußballakademie GmbH said: “We are very excited about this partnership with a club who shares the same commitment to developing talented youth players as BVB does. We are looking forward to working with WWFC to bring to life our key objectives in youth development and also women's football development.”

Wynnum Wolves FC President, Rabieh Krayem, is understandably excited about the opportunities this new partnership will present to aspirational young players, as well as coaches at Wynnum Wolves FC.

“Dortmund is renowned in Europe for its professional and progressive approach to youth development - building from the grassroots up,” he said. “That is something we have been very passionate about at our club as we have worked to grow the level of our youth program. I truly believe the synergies between our two clubs extend way beyond the yellow and black uniforms our teams both wear.”

WILO Australia Sales & Operations Manager, Mr Shaun Dallas, has been at the nexus of bringing the two clubs together. A passionate football fan and local business leader, Mr Dallas is looking forward to the positive outcomes that can be achieved. “WILO has been a long-term sustainability partner of BVB and is looking at ways it can support Wynnum Wolves FC in a sustainable rebuild of Carmichael Park after the floods.” he said. “Building strong connections with the community is important for our company and what better way to do that than by getting behind a community football club that has an ethos built around grassroots growth and connection.”