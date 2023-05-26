Borussia Dortmund announce partnership in India with AMM foundation

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund has announced a new partnership in India for the development of youth football.

WHAT HAPPENED? Dortmund has joined forces with AMM Foundation, the philanthropic arm of a prominent Indian business conglomerate Murugappa Group, to establish a partnership commencing in July 2023. This collaboration designates AMM Foundation as BVB's Official Youth Development Partner in India.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The primary objective of this partnership is to leverage BVB's extensive expertise in academy and youth football, ranging from grassroots to player development, coach training, organisational planning, and long-term infrastructure development. These areas, along with other essential aspects, contribute to the shared goal of positively impacting the lives of young individuals through football.

Since 2015, AMM Foundation has been operating the Murugappa Youth Football Academy (MYFA) across Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The academy strives to instill values of sportsmanship, discipline, teamwork, mental health, leadership, and respect among economically disadvantaged youth through the medium of football and sports. By aligning with BVB, a club renowned for its football heritage and emphasis on grassroots and player development, AMM Foundation aims to holistically expand MYFA's reach across India in the years to come.

Prior to formalizing the partnership, a team from BVB, including Dr. Suresh Letchmanan (Managing Director Asia Pacific, BVB), Julian Wasserfuhr (Coordinator of Talent Development, BVB Evonik Football Academy Dortmund), and Verena Leidinger (Manager International and New Business APAC), visited MYFA in Chennai during February of this year. Over the course of a three-day preliminary camp, they conducted coaching drills and classroom knowledge sessions with aspiring players and coaches.

WHAT THEY SAID?: M.M. Murugappan, Member of the Board of Trustees for AMM Foundation and Former Executive Chairman of the Murugappa Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "At MYFA and the AMM Foundation, our endeavor has always been to use sport as a vehicle for social change and social inclusion. In BVB, we find a like-minded partner who resonates with that goal, and we are certain that together we will improve the lives of not only the footballers but the coaches as well."

Dr. Suresh Letchmanan, Managing Director of BVB Asia Pacific, shared his excitement about the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with AMM Foundation and the Murugappa Group, as we share a common vision of using sport, particularly football, as a catalyst for positive change in society. By joining forces with AMM Foundation and their impressive Murugappa Youth Football Academy (MYFA), we aim to make a lasting impact on the lives of young individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds across India

