Whenever Dortmund new signing Takato Yamamoto got on the ball, large sections of the crowd at Yanmar Stadium Nagai in Osaka whistled. When the 18-year-old misplaced a pass or lost possession, mocking applause followed. The reaction looked obvious enough given his background: Yamamoto came through the youth set-up at Gamba Osaka, the bitter city rivals of BVB opponents Cerezo.

Over the past six months, Yamamoto had also made his first appearances for the Gamba Osaka first team. That made a warm welcome at Cerezo's stadium unlikely. Meetings between the two clubs rank among the most explosive derbies in Japan.

BVB have signed Yamamoto on loan from Gamba Osaka for the coming season. Dortmund then hold an option to buy and could make the midfielder's move permanent for a fee of 1.5 million euros. Borussia had actually signed the youngster for the second team, but Yamamoto has caught the eye with the senior side in pre-season so far and is currently increasing his chances of possibly getting an opportunity in the Bundesliga earlier than hoped.

Takato Yamamoto evokes memories of Shinji Kagawa

Against Rot-Weiß Oberhausen in the 3-1 friendly win, Yamamoto stood out with his inventiveness and skill on the ball and even scored. "I only saw him for the first time on Thursday. I didn't know him before either," said coach Niko Kovac, and even he had not seen the display coming. The Japanese Under-19 international is still initially planned for the second team, the BVB coach stressed. But he also said: "That does not mean the door upwards is closed. On the contrary: it should be permeable and we will keep an eye on him."

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Those roots and that style of play quickly brought comparisons in Dortmund with a famous compatriot: Shinji Kagawa. The midfielder joined BVB from Cerezo Osaka in 2010 for a very small fee and completely unknown in Europe, and developed into an important player in the title-winning seasons of 2011 and 2012. The now 37-year-old has been back in Osaka since the start of 2023 and started for Cerezo against his former club from Dortmund on Wednesday.