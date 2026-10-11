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Al Hilal v Al Ittihad - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Bono: Winning the AFC Champions League Elite is our main goal this season

Y. Bounou
Al Hilal
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
AFC Champions League Elite
Al-Sadd
Y. En-Nesyri
Morocco
Saudi Arabia
Qatar

Will the Moroccan goalkeeper fulfil Al-Zaeem's dream?

Morocco's Yassine Bounou, the Al-Hilal goalkeeper, has laid out the Leader's ambitions to fight for silverware this season.

Al-Hilal edged rivals Al-Ittihad 3-2 on Saturday evening at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Speaking after the match, as reported by the newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat",Bounou praised the development of the Saudi league. He pointed out that attracting outstanding players has lifted the quality of the competition.

On facing friends like Youssef En-Nesyri on the pitch, Bounou said: "Football is beautiful because it brings you together with friends who become like family, whether at the club or the national team, but the days go by and you find yourself forced to face them, and this is not an easy thing."

He closed by turning to the match against Al-Sadd: "The AFC Champions League Elite is one of the club's main goals this season, we won the first match, and God willing we will continue."



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