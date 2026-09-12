Bono returns to Al-Hilal's goal against Al-Taawoun: the trio of terror leads the attack

Morocco's Yassine Bounou returns in goal for Al-Hilal against Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Roshn League, with the trio of terror leading the attacking line.

Al-Hilal travel to face Al-Taawoun today, Saturday, at the latter's stadium in Buraidah, in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Italian head coach Simone Inzaghi named his official line-up, and Bounou is back after recovering from the injury that kept him out of the last match. That game against Neom ended in a 2-0 defeat.

Bounou plays behind a back four. Mohammed Mahzari and Motaeb Al-Harbi take the flanks, while Hassan Tambakti and Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly sit in the heart of the defence.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

In midfield, the usual trio lines up: Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Portugal's Ruben Neves and Mohamed Kanno.

Up front, the foreign trio leads the way. England's Ollie Watkins spearheads the attack, with the Netherlands' Crysencio Summerville and Brazil's Gabriel Martinelli flanking him on either side.

Al-Hilal are desperate to reclaim top spot. They currently sit third with 15 points from five wins and one defeat, two points behind Al-Ittihad and one behind Al-Qadsiah, both of whom have played an extra match.

Al-Taawoun tell a very different story. They languish in 14th on just 3 points, with three draws, three defeats and no wins.

Al-Hilal's line-up came as follows: