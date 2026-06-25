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Bono Challenges the World's Best: We Don't Care Who We Face Next, Our Goal Is to Knock Everyone Out

Y. Bounou
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Yassine Bounou has fired a warning to Morocco's rivals after the Atlas Lions sealed their place in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup. The goalkeeper insists his side aren't fussed about who they face next. The focus is on pressing on and winning matches.

Morocco booked their spot in the knockouts with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Haiti in the final round of the group stage. The result lifted them to seven points, second behind leaders Brazil on goal difference.

Qualification was secured, but Bounou admitted his side were some way short of their best against Haiti. The start, he conceded, was far from ideal.

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The Al-Hilal goalkeeper told Moroccan television network "Arryadia": "We did not start the match against Haiti well, but as the minutes passed we managed to remedy the situation, and we made things better on the pitch."

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"If we want to go as far as possible in this World Cup, then we should not think about the identity of the opponents, but rather we must beat any team we face," he explained.

There was also a message of thanks for the Moroccan supporters who have backed the team throughout the tournament. Bounou stressed the players feel that support, both inside the stands and beyond.

"We thank the fans who support us constantly, and our goal is to reach the furthest point possible in the World Cup," he added.

Now among the best sides to reach the round of 32, Morocco want to carry their momentum into the knockouts and write a fresh chapter on the world stage.

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