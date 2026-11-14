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Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Bono breaks into the Hakimi and En-Nesyri list: En-Nesyri overtakes Ziyech in the all-time top scorers race

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Yassine Bounou, the Morocco goalkeeper, celebrated reaching 100 international caps in the colours of the Atlas Lions by taking part in the big 5-1 win over Niger on Friday evening at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, in the third round of qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Bono became the third player in the history of the Morocco national team to reach 100 international appearances, after Noureddine Naybet, who tops the list of most-capped players with 115 matches, followed by Achraf Hakimi on 104.

This was no mere celebration for the Moroccan goalkeeper. He played a crucial role in preserving his country's lead, saving a 45th-minute penalty from Youssef Omar that could have hauled Niger level, with Morocco ahead 2-1 at the time.

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The penalty came after Mohamed Abdul Rahman had reduced the deficit for Niger in the 41st minute, pouncing on a Bono error as the keeper came off his line.

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But the veteran quickly atoned, saving the spot-kick before Achraf Hakimi made it three in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Across his career, Bono has saved 12 of the 60 penalties he has faced, a success rate of 20%.

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On his centenary appearance he turned in a commanding display, saving five efforts on his goal to help Morocco to a 5-1 win and nine points at the top of Group One in the qualifiers.

Born in the Canadian city of Montreal on 5 April 1991, the Al Hilal star ranks among the finest goalkeepers in Moroccan football history.

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He was one of the standout performers for his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, driving the Atlas Lions to the semi-finals for the first time by any African or Arab nation. He also lifted the Europa League with Sevilla in 2023.

En-Nesyri boosts his tally

Youssef En-Nesyri added to his international haul too, stroking home Morocco's fourth in the 77th minute from a Hakimi pass. That takes him to 26 goals for the national team.

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Ahmed Faras tops the list with 36 goals for the Atlas Lions, followed by Salaheddine Bassir on 27, then En-Nesyri third with 26 and Hakim Ziyech fourth with 25.

A historic run for Morocco

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Morocco also extended their remarkable home record in qualifiers for major tournaments.

That was a sixteenth consecutive home victory across Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifying, according to the French outlet "stats foot", their best home winning run in this type of competition.

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The figure caps the steady progress Morocco have made in recent years, establishing themselves as a force on the continent and the world stage.

Written byMuhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Shift Managing Editor

Professional Summary

A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.

I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.

Personal Background & Football Philosophy

My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.

One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.

Areas of Expertise

Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:

Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.

Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.

Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.

Career Milestones & Highlights

Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.

All-Time Favorite XI:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.

Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.

Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.

Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.

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