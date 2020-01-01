Bologna’s Juwara did not expect all the attention after Inter Milan goal - Summa

The 18-year-old Gambian made headlines after netting against the Nerazzurri last weekend

Antonio Summa, the adopted father of Musa Juwara says the striker did not expect so much attention after scoring his maiden goal in a 2-1 win over Milan last Sunday.

The teenager was making just his fifth appearance of the season since arriving from Verona last summer and equalised for the Rossoblu in the 74th minute after Romelu Lukaku had given Inter the lead in the first half.

Musa Barrow then made it an all-Gambian scoring affair with the winner six minutes later.

"I told him to turn off the phone immediately,” Summa told TuttoMercato.

“I always heard him in these hours, the goal for the Nerazzurri was a great media bomb and Musa did not expect all this attention towards him. I advised to stay calm and try to put everything behind him.

“A teacher like Miha [Mihajlovic] will surely know how to manage this situation and let him concentrate exclusively on the field.”

Juwara caught even further interest with his background as an immigrant that arrived by boat to in 2016. It was from there Summa realised his football talent and took him in as a son and enrolled him in the Virtus Avigliano football academy.

“It is true Musa landed in Sicily in June 2016, he was 15-years-old and was a migrant. He left the Gambia in dramatic context, he spent bad moments, but what really matters for his sake is talking about football, talking about his talent and, I immediately noticed that Musa was of a higher level than the others,” Summa continued.

“In addition to the technical and physical qualities, I was struck by his simplicity. Juwara, since he was a boy, has always had a unique dedication to work. Despite not speaking our language, despite the serious difficulties he had experienced, he arrived at Virtus Avigliano and gave us a big hand from day one.”

Summa says he is satisfied with Juwara’s progress citing the impact of his countryman Barrow who is on loan from and coach Mihajlovic.

"It is a great satisfaction for our small family. Musa has started a beautiful journey right here in Avigliano and I would say that he has now found a perfect dimension for him in Bologna,” he stated.

“Sinisa Mihajlovic is a capable and courageous technician, he sees and believes in young people. And then there is his compatriot Barrow in front of us: the two Musas have become great friends, on and off the pitch, and in the lockdown, they have strengthened each other.

"Musa is a good and genuine boy. I spoke with my children and my wife and together we decided to officially let him into our family. All this when he was still in Avigliano, certainly not now that it is on everyone's lips. We don't seem to have accomplished anything exceptional, we only did what we felt was right in our hearts.

“I am more than convinced of one thing: Musa Juwara is having fantastic growth from a mental, technical and tactical point of view.

“He is a young man who works hard, always in silence and with humility, and who therefore deserves to live this dream to the fullest. Without limits, without expectations, but with the light-heartedness that has characterized it since its arrival in our country.”