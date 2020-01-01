Bologna coach Mihajlovic looking to sign Musa Barrow permanently from Atalanta

The Gabon forward has been an instrumental figure for the Rossoblu during his loan stint

coach Sinisa Mihajlovic is keen to keep Musa Barrow on a permanent basis.

The 21-year-old Gabonese joined the Rossoblu on loan from in January and has not missed any game, scoring eight goals and providing one assist in 14 matches.

His latest came in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at , equalising in the 80th minute after Konstantinos Manolas had given the home team the lead early in the first half.

Barrow’s loan deal was supposed to end in June, but due to the Serie A being suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, loaned players can extend their temporary contracts until the season officially comes to a close.

“We took him [Barrow] as a priority. Unfortunately, there was Covid-19, we didn't have time to work on it,” Mihajlovic told DAZN.

“Now I see him more as an outsider, but next season we can make him the centre forward. Let's see in future.”

Barrow also speaking with DAZN credited Mihajlovic as well as former player turned backroom staff member Marco Di Vaio for his improved form which sees Bologna sit comfortably in 10th place with 43 points.

Roberto Soriano who provided Barrow with the assist for the goal also played his part in making the Gabon international ensure Bologna took a point on their turf.

"In the first half we didn't close well. Before the second half the coach spoke to us, he said to take them up and in the second half we did well,” he said.

“Di Vaio is a striker and helps me with the movements. Soriano told me not to give up before the goal. All of them, including the coach, help me training after training.

“We now try to recover well and try to give everything on the pitch. Let's try to do what the coach asks.

"I will do my best on the pitch until the end. If I feel tired I ask for a change, otherwise, I will stay and give everything."

Before his Bologna move, Barrow had played seven times for Atalanta in the first half of the season, providing two assists in defeats by current Serie A leaders and Bologna.

Five rounds remain to end the season with Bologna having , Atalanta, Lecce, and left to play.