The shirt's main colour is a bright purple. The red-and-white Vodafone sponsor logo sits across the middle, while the collar is neon yellow. The sleeves also feature neon-yellow accents mixed with black. Squad numbers and player names are neon yellow too.

Borussia Dortmund are currently on an Asia tour and officially unveiled the new third kit in the Japanese metropolis of Tokyo. In the posts announcing the launch, most of the comments from fans were very negative. The bright colour and design have not gone down well with many supporters.

Borussia Dortmund begin the new season on 22 August

Dortmund's home shirt for the 2026/27 season keeps things classic, with a dominant yellow mixed with black accents. The new away shirt, meanwhile, has not yet been officially released, but it is understood to be black.

Borussia Dortmund start the upcoming campaign on 22 August with a home game against Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup. A week later, last season's runners-up are at home again for the start of the Bundesliga against Hamburger SV, before the first away game of the new season follows on 1 September. Borussia Dortmund then visit Oberliga side HEBC Hamburg in the first round of the DFB Cup.