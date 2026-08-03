Darwin Núñez's future has entered a new phase of uncertainty. Al-Hilal want him gone, but reality has intervened: all the talk of Turkish interest has yet to produce a single concrete step.

Al-Hilal are racing against time to reshape their list of foreign players before the new season begins. Italian coach Simone Inzaghi does not count the Uruguayan among his priorities, and that has pushed the management to step up their efforts to find him a suitable exit during the summer window.

Yet the latest developments tell a different story. No Turkish club has tabled an official offer or opened serious negotiations for the striker, despite the flurry of reports linking him with a move to the Turkish league in recent weeks.

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That leaves Al-Hilal in a bind. Keeping Núñez means one of their foreign slots stays occupied by a player outside the technical plans, which could scupper the club's efforts to complete new deals before the window shuts.

With no genuine offers on the table, the management must now hunt for alternatives, either by convincing the player to accept a new destination or by waiting for another club to make a move. Time is running out fast, and the Núñez saga still shows no sign of a breakthrough.

His situation has become one of the thorniest files at Al-Hilal this summer. Repeated reports of interest have amounted to little more than rumour, and the "Boss" need to settle the matter quickly to keep building Inzaghi's project before the new season kicks off.