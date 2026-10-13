Body language says it all: are Manchester City players planning to leave?

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Relegation danger stalks the club

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Manchester City's players face an uncertain future, with the club staring down severe sanctions after being found guilty of breaching the Premier League's financial regulations.

The newspaper "The Sun" posed the question: are City's stars ready to jump ship?

City were found guilty of 114 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. The club deny any wrongdoing and have appealed.

Plenty of reports have since tried to map out where the squad goes next if that guilty verdict stands and a harsh punishment follows. Relegation is on the table.

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Body language expert Darren Stanton reckons the situation is fragile, pointing to shifts in how the players are reacting.

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He told the English newspaper: "Players at this level are like thoroughbred racehorses. They can be extremely temperamental and circumstances can change quickly."

"One of the best players might be completely focused on the team one day, then the next day he's on the phone to his agent saying: get me out of here," he continued.

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Stanton expects someone to crack. "I don't think it will be long before one of them, or a group of conspirators, reveals his identity and gives us an idea of what is really going on."

During the international break, City player Iliman Ndiaye talked up his former club Marseille, hinting that the relationship is not yet over.

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Erling Haaland, meanwhile, was kept away from the press on the night the verdict landed.

After the win at Anfield against Liverpool, though, the Norwegian said: "At times like these it's about staying mentally strong and sticking together. What we can do is play good football and fight together. That's the only thing we can do."

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"Together they are very strong"

How long that united front holds is what Stanton questions.

"Together they are very strong, but will some of the players within the team start pointing fingers, challenging and pushing their own agendas? We are dealing with highly sensitive, temperamental souls," he said.

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He added: "At this level, whether it's Formula 1 drivers or Premier League footballers, there has to be a degree of self-preservation."

"Belonging to a team is a good thing, but ultimately everyone is responsible for himself in some respects. Nobody is going to go down with the ship if he feels it will harm him," he went on.

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Then came the question he kept returning to: "Will they pull together, or will the crisis act as a catalyst for a lack of cohesion?"

During the three-week break, Haaland and Portugal international Ruben Dias were spotted deep in a very private conversation after their UEFA Nations League match. Whether the club's future came up, nobody can say.

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A moment of hesitation for Manchester City's players

Stanton believes City's players have hit a "moment of hesitation", a point where not even a win settles things behind the scenes.

He said: "Even if they win, there are still a lot of mechanisms and moving parts behind the scenes. It gives them a sense of cohesion as a team, working together to win, but I think it goes far beyond that, and it's not as simple as just winning."

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City host Paris Saint-Germain tomorrow, Wednesday, in their first home match since the verdict.

For Stanton, the Champions League tie is about far more than the football.

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Sharp-eyed fans, he says, should watch for changes in the usual body language of City's players, and whether it matches what comes out of their mouths.

Anfield lays it bare

Liverpool fans sparked a wave of protests in the stands at Anfield, and the club pumped a musical playlist through the public address system.

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The away end refused to back down, mocking their hosts with banana-themed chants to the effect that they had "come under fierce attack from the cheats".

Stanton believes the laughter may mask something heavier. He said: "Turning to the subject of the fans laughing, that doesn't necessarily mean they are taking it lightly or ignoring it."

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False bravado

"Sometimes people show false bravado by putting on a brave face, but that doesn't mean there isn't a great deal of anxiety at a much deeper level," he continued.

He went on: "This has been a long time coming, so it will be interesting to see how the body language changes and develops. It's like a game of chess: if you move one piece, what is the outcome for the pieces around it?"

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His final comparison went further still: "A football team has an ecosystem, much like a rainforest system. A single change at management level can have a profound effect on the rest of the team, the fans and media perception."