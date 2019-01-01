Boakye and Red Star Belgrade want to finish Champions League campaign on a high

The Ghana international previews the Serbians' midweek clash with the Greeks in the elite European club championship

forward Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has spoken of the club's determination to beat Olympiacos to three points in Wednesday's away encounter in the group stage of the Uefa .

Ahead of the last round of matches, Boakye's Serbian side are third on Group B's table, behind leaders and second-placed Hotspur but two points above bottom-placed Olympiacos.

Seven points adrift of Tottenham, Red Star have no chance of qualifying for the next round no matter the result achieved in midweek, although they will secure a place in the if they avoid defeat.

"I pray to God to give me a goal for our fans who have been amazing throughout the competition," Boakye told Arthur Legacy media.

"We know we're out but it's still a game and it will give us a sense of pride to finish third behind two of the best teams in Europe.

"We need to improve on our performances away from home.

"It's not going to be an easy game but have played them earlier at home, we have a good idea about their strengths and weaknesses."

The fixture is set for Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

"We know they will come hard at us in the first half as we saw in Serbian and their game against Tottenham Hotspur," Boakye added

Article continues below

"We need to play it a bit tight at the back and prevent costly mistakes. But the second period is always a different story.

"I'm very confident of a victory. That will be a perfect Christmas gift to our fans."

Boakye is hoping to take his goals-tally to two, having netted once in four appearances so far.

