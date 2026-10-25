Barcelona and Real Madrid met at the Camp Nou on Sunday in the tenth round of the Spanish league, and the anticipation was enormous. Just before kick-off, Barca's fans unveiled a stunning mosaic to roar their players on in the Clasico.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", blue and red cards covered the first and second tiers completely, spelling out the slogan "Batec blaugrana", which means "blue and red heartbeats".

Waves ran through the design too, symbolising the heartbeats of every Barcelona supporter and their passion ahead of the clash with their eternal rivals.

This was the second mosaic to grace the Camp Nou since its renovation. Fans unveiled the first last season, during the Clasico against Real Madrid.

On that occasion, blue and red banners formed the Barcelona crest and the slogan "Forca Barca", with the Catalan flag, the Senyera, flying in the southern stand.

Barcelona went into the Clasico top of La Liga with a perfect record of 28 points, six clear of third-placed Real Madrid.



