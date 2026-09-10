"FC Bayern are firmly counting on Arijon Ibrahimovic", the German record champions headlined when announcing the 20-year-old's contract extension on 7 July. Sporting director Christoph Freund smiled into the camera in the official press photo and enthused: "Now it's no longer just about learning for him - now it's about making an attack, here at FC Bayern!"

Two months on, Ibrahimovic has one Bundesliga appearance and one goal to his name, and after two wins from two he sits top of the table, though not, as many might have expected, with the industry leader from the state capital, but with FC Augsburg.

'Here today, gone tomorrow, I'm hardly here before I have to leave', the attacking player, who has already been sent out on loan several times, may have thought, as in the song sung by Hannes Wader, when the Reds suddenly stopped planning with him after all. And that came after he had spoken of his huge delight that "I am getting the chance to be allowed to play for the biggest club in the world."

He was meant to be back-up to the indefatigable ever-present Luis Diaz, but instead sporting boss Max Eberl said at a press conference shortly before deadline day: "If there is something there that is ready to be announced, that can be interesting for both parties involved, then we would be open to that again."

The question, though, is how open Ibrahimovic really was to leaving the German record champions, even if Freund claimed in the press release on 1 September that they had "agreed with Arijon that it is best for his development if we loan him out for another season."

Bayern's change of course on Ibrahimovic causes irritation

According to Sport1 , Ibrahimovic was "extremely irritated", while the report adds that his adviser Roman Rummenigge also felt "blindsided" by Eberl's unagreed move. From their point of view, there had apparently been no reason for a change of course, especially as the signals they had received suggested he had a good chance of playing time.

Werder Bremen also tried to sign him, but Augsburg got the nod. In the end, FCA secured not only a loan until the end of the season but also an option to buy worth €8 million, with Ibrahimovic still, according to Freund, "a young player with great attributes, and he needs regular match practice at this stage. He will get that at FC Augsburg, and we will continue to support him closely along the way."

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Is that another way of saying he's just not enough for Bayern yet? The exact background to the change of course remains unclear, but after some big chances went begging in pre-season, criticism of Ibrahimovic at least cropped up repeatedly among the fanbase. Among other things, some felt he lacked the necessary class for big games.

In Augsburg, though, Ibrahimovic could hardly have asked for a better start. Coach Manuel Baum put him straight into the starting line-up for his first game, and he also chipped in with a goal in the 4-1 win at Eintracht Frankfurt. For the time being at least, the hasty exit from Säbener Strasse has had a positive effect for Ibrahimovic after all.