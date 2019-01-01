Blast from the past: adidas unveils 2019-20 Arsenal kit

Arsenal fans in India can now get their jerseys with a free personalisation

‘Back with a BANG,’ is an adage that couldn’t have been more apt when it comes to ’s latest kit. The British club and German Sports apparel manufacturer adidas have announced a multi-year partnership which will see the famous team from North London decked out in the latter’s iconic jerseys.

It has been 25 years since Arsenal last donned an adidas jersey and the Gunners will be hoping the revival of the partnership inspires the club and its fans.

Did you know Arsenal’s association with adidas dates back to 1986? The Gunners also sported an iconic vintage adidas kit when they won the league in 1989 in the most dramatic fashion on the last day of the season by beating at Anfield.

Arsenal donned another vintage adidas jersey, blue this time, when they won the league again in 1990 after beating at Highbury.

Arsenal will be eyeing those memories fondly as they join hands with adidas once again who have, understandably, gone vintage with the designs.

The Gunners’ 2019/20 home kit was modelled on social media by none other than Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. The actor, a Premier League and an adidas ambassador, was nothing short of delighted to be associated to his boyhood club, especially at a time marking the union of two of football’s biggest stalwarts after a cleft of 25 years.

The svelte design is a hark back to the duo’s partnership in the past, with a firm promise to dazzle in the coming seasons. The home kit features the prominent Red body of associated with the North-London team, while the sleeves are white. The collar features a colour contrast with a Single red stripe, surrounded by black trimming, encamped on a largely white collar.

The club emblem is affixed on the upper left area of the chest, looking as elegant as ever, while the iconic 3-Stripes of adidas is present on the shoulders.

The away kit is similarly eye-catching with a yellow design that delves on the former “banana peel” aesthetic of Arsenal’s past jerseys. The design features a modern twist on the historic ‘bruised banana’ graphic. A minimal, shaded zig-zag pattern adorns the famous bright yellow of the Arsenal away shirt.

To give Arsenal fans in , a reason to celebrate - adidas has introduced ‘Free Personalisation’ with every Jersey purchase available only at select stores as well as here - https://bit.ly/2G5ACEX