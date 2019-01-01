'La Liga gives us a global platform,' says BKT MD Rajiv Poddar

Tyre manufacturers BKT have signed a three-year deal with La Liga...

Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT) has struck a three-year deal with Spanish football league to be their 'Official Global Partner'.

BKT, a leading tyre-manufacturer, is promoting sports across the globe. They are currently promoting 's second division football league Serie BKT, French Coupe de la Ligue, Big Bash T20 in and the Pro Kabaddi League in .

"We are a global company present in over 160 countries. La Liga gives you a global platform, that drew us to La Liga. They are also growing, we want to grow. Both of us aspire to be the best, the quality of their football and our tyres are the best," joint MD of BKT, Rajiv Poddar, told Goal.

The company has taken a liking towards deals with leagues rather than individual clubs and Poddar feels they are able to reach out to a whole region due to the same. "What we believe is that by associating with leagues, we are catering to a whole region as compared to associating with clubs. Experience matters and we're getting there."

Poddar has left the windows open for future investment in Indian football by BKT. "We are open to evaluating opportunities across the globe, including . We won't shy away from taking up sponsorships."

But for now, he is focused on the deal with La Liga, which lasts till the end of the 2021-22 season.

"We have a progressive year-wise setup with LaLiga. Now it's all about the execution," he signed off.