Almost three years ago, Borussia Dortmund captain Emre Can, who is currently out with a torn cruciate ligament, won the "National team player of the year 2023" vote by a huge margin. Nearly 50,000 people voted in the German national team's fan club poll, and Can took 64.6 per cent of the vote.

Yet the result made little sense. The centre-back had played just 412 of a possible 990 minutes for Germany and had not featured in five of their eleven matches in 2023. Two accounts with large followings on X had jokingly urged people to vote for Can, and people listened.

On Saturday, another Dortmund player won a vote with a similarly bizarre result. Fans named Felix Nmecha player of the match in BVB's 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. The Germany international took 23 per cent of the votes cast through the official Bundesliga app between the 86th minute and the final whistle.

The timing alone made that a strange choice. Nmecha had gone off in the 79th minute with the score at 0-0. Jobe Bellingham replaced him and, one turn of the clock later, set up Maximilian Beier's winner. Beier's match-winning wonder goal made him the obvious choice for the fans' vote. Joey Veerman, who organised Dortmund's play superbly as a quarterback, also had a case.

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Felix Nmecha lacks last year's strong form at BVB

By contrast, Nmecha turned in a subdued performance. He has yet to rediscover the strong form he carried from last season into the World Cup. There, Nmecha was on everyone's lips amid numerous transfer rumours, with English clubs reportedly willing to pay nine-figure sums for him.

His start to the new season has been poor, apart from an important brace off the bench against promoted Paderborn (3-0), which included a bicycle-kick goal. He has no other goals or assists.

Still, the 26-year-old is not completely off the pace. His figures in the key statistics are solidly average, but BVB expect more from a player who is supposed to make the difference. "BVB without Felix are a different team from BVB with him," coach Niko Kovac said last April, when Nmecha was absent with a torn ligament in his knee and Borussia missed him as a link-up player.

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Felix Nmecha: Loss of possession, low intensity, little rhythm

Nmecha's negatives currently outweigh his positives. He gives the ball away unnecessarily in build-up play, often through carelessness. In defence, he is too tentative and not robust enough in direct duels, while his movement off the ball could improve. He also lacks intensity in both directions of play and, despite regular playing time, still looks short of rhythm.

For all that, nobody can fault the 14-cap Germany international's effort. Nmecha takes responsibility on the pitch, runs and tries plenty, but his luck often deserts him and he makes the wrong decisions. Because he often operates in tight spaces, those mistakes tend to create immediate danger.

Six weeks ago, Kovac took the underperforming Nmecha off at half-time in Hoffenheim and said: "Felix is certainly not yet where he can be. He played at the World Cup. Pre-season perhaps wasn't what you're used to, but now he just needs a little time. We have to build him up gradually. Physically, he's not yet at the level where I'd like him to be, where he can be and where he has been before. But that will come."

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A break would do out-of-form Felix Nmecha good

Dortmund are still waiting for that to happen. Nmecha has now completed three full 90-minute matches and has improved since early September, but he has yet to produce a dominant performance.

After the win against SGE, Nico Schlotterbeck spoke to Sky about Dortmund's arduous travel in recent days. "Managing workload is always a funny phrase," he said. "I can always play," the captain added, though he suggested it might be easier for him as a defender: "up front, I think it's a bit different".

Nmecha has played the seventh-most minutes of any BVB player. With his form faltering, a breather could do him good. Kovac hinted that one might come as soon as Tuesday's DFB Cup match against Bremen. The coach said Jobe Bellingham would "certainly be involved again in the cup" and would probably start. After Veerman's good performance, Kovac is unlikely to put him on the bench.

Perhaps a place on the bench is just the nudge Nmecha needs. He has shown his quality, but not consistently enough. Kovac must find a way to help him regain his strength and perform more consistently. BVB need the dynamic difference-maker they had last year.

Felix Nmecha: His performance figures at BVB