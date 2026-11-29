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Italian Tennis Federation president Angelo Binaghi has never been one to hold back. Today, as he reviewed the Davis Cup drawing to a close in Bologna and outlined his ambitions for Italian tennis, he took another swipe at football.

On TV rights and free-to-air coverage of major tournaments, the tennis federation chief stressed that his players should receive the same treatment as footballers. Under any TV rights deal, he wants his events on broadcasters' main channels, not secondary ones.

NEW ATP 250 TOURNAMENT IN ITALY: Binaghi confirmed that Italy will host a new ATP 250 tournament at Ca' Tron in Roncade, near Treviso. It will run in June 2028 and again in 2029, with the option to extend the agreement for another year. H-Farm Campus will host the tournament and become a new federation grass-court centre. The contract was signed during the press conference marking the end of the Davis Cup Final 8 in Bologna. H-Farm Sport Academy will build 14 tennis courts for the occasion, six of them grass courts.

THE DAVIS CUP FINALS: Binaghi proudly presented the figures for this Davis Cup: "We had almost 56,000 attendees, with most spectators coming from outside the host city, as is now the case at our events. The proportion of foreign spectators is also higher than at our event in Turin, which hosts the ATP Finals. The economic impact on the area is around €149 million, which I believe justifies the investment made by the city council and the regional government. The state can be just as satisfied, because tax revenue is around four times the investment made."

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THE ROW OVER TENNIS ON TV AND FOOTBALL: Binaghi then pressed Rai and Mediaset on TV rights, drawing a comparison with football: "The social impact of free-to-air television has been considerable. I believe creating a free-to-air channel with SuperTennis has been the most important driver of tennis's development and growth in Italy. We hope to keep the Davis Cup rights free-to-air for as long as possible.



We are willing to share them with Italy's biggest broadcasters, Rai and Mediaset, but only if the matches are shown on their main channels. We believe Cobolli and Musetti have the same standing as Pio Esposito, Scamacca and the other footballers we cheer on every time they play."