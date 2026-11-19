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Christian Pulisic has been praised for boasting “big shoulders” and “thick skin”, with a man known fondly as ‘Captain America’ faring admirably as the poster boy for soccer in the United States. That role has been filled for some time, with ex-AC Milan striker Mark Hateley telling GOAL why a current star at San Siro deserves plenty of plaudits for being the player and person that he is.

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Starred in Germany, England & Italy

Pulisic could easily have headed down a different path - as he either became caught up in his own hype, having burst onto the scene as a teenage wonderkid, or shied away from the spotlight entirely and seen a promising early spark fizzle out.

He has graced the highest level in Germany, England and Italy with Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Milan, becoming a history-making Champions League winner during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Closing in on 100 USMNT caps

Personal bests have been posted in Serie A, while his nation has been represented at two World Cup tournaments and a tally of senior caps taken to 92 and counting - with a notable century on that front now well within reach.

The affable 28-year-old, who has never been one for craving life in front of the camera, has rarely complained about being the face of American soccer and always given everything to the USMNT cause - even when form and fitness have been in short supply.

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Pressure & expectation embraced

He deserves immense credit for that and appears to have made the right career call in committing to a new contract in Milan. Asked about the pressures that Pulisic faces, on and off the field, ex-Rossoneri star Hateley - who was speaking in association with London.Bet - told GOAL: “He is a shining example of the modern footballer.

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“What he's done for the United States of America, you need big shoulders. You've got to have all that, but you also need to have thick skin. There's a lot of stick that flies around, shall we say.

“You can also see what happens when you've got young legs around you as well, it does help. I think America have a lot of that. But Pulisic, his domestic football, he's been sensational.

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“He’s one of those players like [Granit] Xhaka, who went to Sunderland. He’s one of those players that you would think as a top team you're bringing him in for a year or two years to really achieve something. I can't give him high enough praise really. He has got big shoulders and is a really smart player.”

New contract signed at San Siro

Pulisic had generated plenty of transfer talk before signing a new deal at San Siro through to 2031. Fellow countryman Brad Friedel is pleased to see the Pennsylvania native embracing stability and continuity after the first testing spell of his relatively successful career.

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The former USMNT goalkeeper told GOAL recently: “He had a tough year last year. During and after the World Cup, I think for the first time in his career, he got a lot of criticism in the United States. I think he got out of the limelight, so to speak, a little bit.

“It seems like he's just back to the training ground. It looks like in the last month or two, he's starting to pick up his form. Maybe he just needed to step back a little bit and enjoy life and enjoy football again.

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“I would probably say it was smart and a good thing for him to sign a contract where he's happy. It's never nice as a player when you receive as much criticism as he did, but that's sport. Hopefully, he continues to gain form, do really well at Milan and perform the way that we know he's capable of.”

Domestic return after international duty

Pulisic was on target for the United States during the latest international break, as he netted in both legs of a CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final victory over Haiti - with Manchester United-bound Mauricio Pochettino bowing out as head coach with a resounding 8-0 aggregate win.

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Milan - who sit fourth in the Serie A table, five points back on leaders Lazio through 11 rounds of fixtures - will be back in action on Sunday when playing host to Frosinone. Pulisic has three goals through his last five games for the Rossoneri.