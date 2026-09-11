Barcelona have officially announced the renewal of their Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim's contract until 30 June 2030. The Catalan club have put an end to any concerns over the player's future after the striking start he made during pre-season preparations for the new campaign.

The club confirmed they had reached an agreement with Hamza to extend his stay, a move that followed negotiations with his agent Christian Emile. The Spanish press had predicted the news over the past few days.

This deal underlines the confidence of Hansi Flick and his coaching staff in the abilities of the promising Egyptian, with a bright future awaiting him in the first team. He will compete strongly for the out-and-out striker role with the Brazilian duo: new arrival Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha, who has excelled in that position since the start of the current season.

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Four goals that raised Hamza's stock

Barcelona's board had realised several weeks ago that they needed to improve the terms of the Egyptian striker's contract. He had strongly caught the eye during pre-season.

Hamza ended the preparatory tour as Barcelona's top scorer. His four goals in five matches presented him in a strong light and convinced the club's officials to act quickly to secure his future.

Form was not the only reason behind the haste. The matter was also linked to the particular circumstances surrounding his transfer to the Catalan club.

From Al Ahly to Barcelona for 1.5 million euros

Hamza arrived at Barcelona from Al Ahly, spending six months on loan with the reserve team before the club activated the definitive purchase clause for 1.5 million euros.

That value was not fixed, however. The final cost of the transfer could rise significantly depending on variables linked to the player.

Hamza's rapid development left Barcelona's board anxious about his contractual situation, particularly as the release clause in his previous contract stood at just 15 million euros.

Barcelona raise the release clause

The plan aimed to raise the release clause in Hamza's contract to 150 million euros, protecting him from the ambitions of rival clubs.

Recent experience with Dro sharpened that determination. The player left the club after another side paid his release clause of six million euros.

From there, Barcelona intensified their contacts with Hamza's agent until the two parties reached a new agreement guaranteeing the Egyptian striker's continuation until 2030.

From a 1.5 million deal to a protected talent

The renewal represents a major leap in Hamza's standing within Barcelona. He had arrived as an investment worth 1.5 million euros before turning, within a short period, into one of the most prominent young players the club is keen to protect.

With the striker's explosion in form, Barcelona moved quickly to secure his future. Hamza is now tied to the Catalan club until the summer of 2030, rather than his previous deal that ran until 2029.

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