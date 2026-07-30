According to a report by Bild, FC Porto have entered the race for Pejcinovic. The Portuguese champions are even said to have already submitted an initial offer to Wolfsburg. The reported €23 million was too low for the second-division club, however, so VfL rejected it straight away.

Porto, though, are not said to want to give up that quickly and still hope to sign Pejcinovic. A second offer from Portugal could therefore soon land with the Wolves. They are reportedly demanding at least €25 million for the 21-year-old, whose contract in Lower Saxony runs until 2029.

Stuttgart, too, have already run into VfL's asking price. Pejcinovic is regarded as an absolute dream signing for the Swabians and is apparently meant to arrive regardless of Ermedin Demirovic's future. There was recently a stir surrounding the Bosnia international striker when Sky reported that VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß was open to a sale of Demirovic, who is reportedly being courted, among others, by Fenerbahce and Juventus Turin.

What would happen to Demirovic in the event of a Pejcinovic transfer? Transfer question caused anger at VfB Stuttgart

"I was irritated and, to be honest, also annoyed by some of what was discussed there," Hoeneß said a little later in Bild, making clear that he wants to keep Demirovic: "My goal is always to have the best players at VfB and Medo is one of our best players."





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Up front, Stuttgart have no urgent need, with Demirovic and, above all, Deniz Undav already giving them two high-class regulars. They had already signed Jeremy Arevalo in January as a challenger, but the Ecuadorian still needed time to settle in during his first half-year. Jovan Milosevic, who has for now returned after loans at Partizan Belgrade and Werder Bremen, currently gives them a fourth centre-forward in the squad, but the Serb is also more likely to move on.

If Pejcinovic were to arrive, Stuttgart would have strong depth at number nine for the upcoming Champions League season. VfB are said to have most recently offered the Wolves a total package worth €18 million for the Germany Under-21 international, but were unsuccessful. Porto's apparent entry into the race as a serious rival makes it even less likely that Wolfsburg will move away from their €25 million demand. According to Bild , VfB now initially plan to offer a €22 million fee, presumably still too little.

Dzenan Pejcinovic apparently would prefer to join VfB Stuttgart

That suits last season's fourth-placed Bundesliga side: Stuttgart apparently remain Pejcinovic's preferred destination, with the striker wanting to leave Wolfsburg after relegation but stay in Germany. The sporting outlook with Champions League football is right at VfB, and a move to the Swabian metropolis would also bring him closer again to his home in Munich. Initially active in Bayern Munich's youth set-up, Pejcinovic moved to Augsburg at the age of 12 and ultimately joined Wolfsburg from FCA's Under-19s in 2022.





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After a loan spell at then second-division side Fortuna Düsseldorf in 2024/25, where he suffered his second metatarsal fracture, Pejcinovic made his breakthrough at VfL last season. Across 34 appearances in all competitions, the forward scored 12 goals and in doing so made himself interesting to other clubs.

At Porto, Pejcinovic would also be playing in the Champions League, but he would not be based in a top league week to week. The proximity to home would also disappear with a move to Portugal.

Rival in the transfer poker for Dzenan Pejcinovic? FC Porto also frustrated VfB Stuttgart on the pitch

Porto have already strengthened at number nine this summer with former Bundesliga striker Andre Silva, who has returned from Elche to his boyhood club. Porto attacking star Samu Aghehowa, who has repeatedly been linked with Europe's very biggest clubs, suffered an ACL tear in February and is expected to be out until the end of October. His role was recently shared by Terem Moffi, who was loaned from OGC Nice for the past half-season, and Turkey international striker Deniz Gül, but neither was able to convince consistently.

On the pitch last season, Porto had already caused Stuttgart problems, and they could now do the same in the transfer market. In the Europa League round of 16, they knocked Stuttgart out: Porto won the first leg away from home 2-1 thanks to goals from Moffi and top talent Rodrigo Mora, and VfB also lost the return leg in Porto 2-0 despite numerous chances and were eliminated. The Portuguese then went out a round later in the quarter-finals against Nottingham Forest (1-1, 0-1).