'Yet to make a decision on bidding for 2030 World Cup hosting rights' - Saudi Arabia FA president Yasser Al Misehal speaks on 'Vision 2030' and more

Yasser Al Misehal stated that Saudi Arabia are going through a transformation phase where they are witnessing an all round development in football.

Saudi set to host Asian Cup 2027

Partnership with Adidas

Development in women's football

WHAT HAPPENED? The Saudi Arabia Football Federation President Yasser Al Misehal has revealed that the country are thinking about bidding for the hosting rights of the 2030 World Cup but are yet to take a decision on the same. He also spoke about the developmental work that is happening in the country which ties in with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. He also highlighted the encouragement given to women's football in the country.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking exclusively to GOAL, Yasser Al Misehal said, "We are actually very lucky and enjoying the transformation plan that is going on in Saudi Arabia to all the 2030 vision. I think we have huge support from the leadership, from his Royal Highness, the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

"We have a lot of ambition and football is one of the main sectors that we are working on. We feel that hosting such big tournaments will help us to develop and expand the game more and more.

"And in terms of the 2030 World Cup, we have not yet made any decision about it. There are some rumours, we are aware and we are waiting for FIFA to open the door for everyone and then at that time we will see if that is something that can fit with our plans or not. So it's a bit too early to really give any comments about these rumours that are going on," he revealed.

Al Misehal also touched upon Saudi Arabia Football Federation's partnership with Adidas, a leading sports equipment manufacturer.

"Signing a well-known brand like Adidas is very special for us and we look to having a great successful partnership, especially now with the huge growth of now women's football which we have just introduced a few years ago and we are very proud as a current board to be the first board to be able to go ahead with women's football.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He added, "I am sure you have seen one of our women's stars Farah Jefry being here and being picked by Adidas as an Adidas ambassador of Saudi Arabia which is something very promising for us plus we are working very hard in preparation to host the Asian Cup 2027.

"We have won this cup three times and were runner-up for another three times but we have never had the chance to host it so that's perfect timing. We are going full speed also to try to host the Women's Asian Cup 2026 as well."

WHAT NEXT FOR SAUDI ARABIA? The Green Falcons kickstart their World Cup 2022 campaign on Tuesday against Lionel Messi's Argentina.

"We have prepared the team up to the best level possible. We have been in a camp for almost a month and we have played some very good friendly matches. I think from the preparation side, from the fitness level, we are ready to start the World Cup. Of course, it is not an easy group. Argentina are one of the candidates to win this World Cup so we are very well prepared and ready but we also recognise that there is some difference in terms of the technical level. But I think our Green Falcons will try to deliver a very good performance that reflects the big improvements that we are having in Saudi football," Misehal signed off.