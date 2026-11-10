"Beware, Pochettino": De Ligt's strange "curse" brings Carrick closer to departure and wrecks his successor's future

Manchester United's fans have fired a warning to Mauricio Pochettino, the United States national team coach, amid reports the Argentine is closing in on the job at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick's future hangs by a thread after a run of poor results this season. Reports suggest the hierarchy have already decided to sack him, with Pochettino topping their list of replacements.

Whoever takes over, should Carrick go, will inherit a peculiar curse. Its star is Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt.

According to The Sun, de Ligt's remarkable record with managers looks set to continue.

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The defender has started every season of his career under a different coach, and United fans are now warning frontrunner Pochettino about exactly that.

If the curse holds, Carrick leaves and his successor won't make it to next season either.

Carrick's time looks to be up. De Ligt, meanwhile, is set to move on to the twelfth coach of his career.

To spare Pochettino from the so-called Dutchman's curse, supporters have a simple demand: sell the centre-back.

One wrote: "Damn this man, he angers me every time. Sell him soon, Pochettino."

Another added: "Pochettino, I'm so sorry in advance," while a third said: "Get rid of him haha."

A fourth posted: "Pochettino bumps into de Ligt at Carrington and realises he's next."

De Ligt arrived from Bayern Munich in 2024 and has managed just 42 league appearances since.

Time and again he's found himself in the spotlight and in the treatment room. His worst setback was a back injury last season that sidelined him for 276 days.

Pochettino is now the clear favourite to take the Old Trafford reins, and he's said to be keen on the move.

Several factors make him a natural fit for the dugout. His track record of developing players like Cole Palmer, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane suggests he's ideally placed to coax the best out of a United squad that has fallen well short this season.