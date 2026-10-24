Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli let a 2-0 lead slip against AS Roma in Serie A on Saturday evening. Scott McTominay put them back in front, but a late equaliser made it 3-3. Napoli defender Sam Beukema played a notable role in Roma's leveller.

With Noa Lang starting alongside Rasmus Højlund and Matteo Politano in Napoli's attack, Beukema began on the bench. Three Dutch players started for Roma: Devyne Rensch at left wing-back, Marten de Roon in midfield and Donyell Malen as the most advanced striker.

Both sides created chances from the start. De Roon stopped Højlund from becoming a threat after five minutes, and Rensch denied Lang a goal just in front of the line soon afterwards. At the other end, Malen had a big chance after 24 minutes, but goalkeeper Alex Meret saved it.

In the 28th minute, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa broke the deadlock in spectacular fashion. Roma cleared Politano's free-kick, but the midfielder found the far corner with an overhead kick to make it 1-0. Højlund and Mathías Olivera then had chances to extend Napoli's lead, but goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini kept Roma in the game.

Roma nearly equalised just before half-time when Bryan Cristante headed against the post from a corner. Napoli took their slender lead into the break, then doubled it three minutes after the restart. McTominay headed in Politano's cross, and Gollini could only stop the ball after it had crossed the goal line.

Forced into a change shortly after the second goal, Allegri brought on Beukema in the 52nd minute when Benoît Badiashile went off injured. Politano had a huge chance to make it 3-0, but Gollini produced a fine save. Roma coach Gian Piero Gasperini responded with a triple substitution, bringing on Santiago Castro and Balerdi among others.

Gasperini's changes paid off as Roma drew level within five minutes. Matías Soulé combined with Malen in the 69th minute before the Argentinian fired in with his left foot, with Beukema not entirely blameless. Five minutes later, Balerdi pounced on a poorly cleared corner and scored from close range to make it 2-2.

In the 83rd minute, McTominay struck a superb long-range shot to put Napoli 3-2 ahead, but Balerdi headed in the equaliser six minutes later. Beukema had gone to ground after contact with Balerdi earlier in the attack, but the referee did not award a free-kick. By the time Beukema got up, he was too late to prevent the goal. VAR did not deem the contact a foul, and referee Andrea Colombo showed an enraged Allegri a red card for protesting.