The curse of Al-Ittihad continues to haunt Sergio Conceicao, with the Portuguese now linked to a return to the Saudi Roshn League through the door of Al-Ittihad's traditional neighbour and rival, Al-Ahli.

Conceicao walked away from Al-Ittihad at the end of last season without a single trophy to show for his work, and he has yet to land another job since.

His name surfaced in the past few hours alongside a fresh opening at Fenerbahce, where he was tipped to replace Ismail Kartal, the Turkish coach who left his post last October.

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu put that story to bed, confirming Fenerbahce had struck an agreement with Kasimpasa boss Emre Belozoglu to take charge in the coming period.

Fabrizio Romano then explained why the talks between the Turkish club and Conceicao broke down. The Italian journalist confirmed the Portuguese wants a club in one of the five major leagues next.

All of this unfolds with Conceicao linked to the Al-Ahli job, a move that would hinge on the Saudi side sacking Dutch coach Marino Pusic.

There's no questioning Conceicao's pedigree in Europe. He made his name at Porto and later won the Italian Super Cup with Milan last year.