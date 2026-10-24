Long before José Mourinho became one of football's most divisive figures, and long before his name became synonymous with those famous battles against Barcelona and its stars, he lived a very different story inside the Catalan club. It began with an elegant young man who turned heads with his looks and presence, stirred up strange rumours, then imposed himself through his tactical knowledge and his knack for connecting with players. Little by little, he moved from the role of interpreter to one of the sharpest minds on the coaching staff.

At Barcelona, Mourinho was no mere assistant to the English coach Bobby Robson. He was an exceptional figure who earned the respect of players and journalists alike, so much so that some saw him as an older brother to the team's stars while others spotted early his gift for reading matches and analysing opponents. Amusing episodes and personal secrets from that period reveal how the Portuguese coach's journey towards the top began.

When Mourinho arrived at Barcelona, he was an almost unknown young man in the football world. It didn't take him long to become the focus of the journalists' attention. His elegant appearance, dark hair and confident personality earned him a nickname from the Catalan media circles: "the Martini boy", a reference to a character in a famous advert for the drink Martini, played by the American male model Max Parrish.

The star of that advert was an elegant, attractive man in a black suit and sunglasses, running his thumb across his lower lip in a striking gesture as if wiping away traces of lipstick. Mourinho wasn't bothered by the comparison. He took it in good humour and found a kind of flattery in the nickname, even imitating the model's gesture on occasion, whether in private or during his chats with the journalists following Barcelona.

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During that period the young Portuguese built good relationships with plenty of journalists, who quickly grew used to his presence and his way of speaking. But the interest in his looks and personality went beyond admiration. It opened the door to strange rumours that began to swirl around him, long before social media existed in the form we know today.

Strange rumours and a shocking question: the battle to cement his status

Mourinho's good looks, his youth and his manner with others sparked the curiosity of those around him. Things reached the point where claims about his sexual orientation circulated, alongside rumours that his relationship with Bobby Robson went beyond work and friendship, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS".

One journalist, who admitted that on first meeting the Portuguese he wondered, "Where did this handsome young man come from?", recalls deciding to confront him directly over whether he was gay. He did so before the press interview even began.

Mourinho took the question in a sporting spirit, but hit back with a sharp reply that included an allusion to the sisters of the person who had spread the rumour. The response wasn't fit for publication in its original form, yet Mourinho asked the journalist to include it in the interview anyway. He wasn't prepared to ignore what was said about him or to let rumours define his image.

Away from those personal tales, Mourinho knew his time at Barcelona was a golden chance to prove himself. He had to overcome the image attached to him at the start, shifting from an elegant young interpreter to a man whose technical knowledge qualified him for greater responsibilities.

Mourinho arrived at Barcelona during a turbulent chapter in the club's history. A few months earlier, president Josep Lluís Núñez had taken the surprise decision to dismiss Johan Cruyff, then signed Bobby Robson, one of the names Núñez had long wanted to recruit.

Robson had been working at Porto after previously coaching Sporting Lisbon, and he arrived in Catalonia at the age of sixty-three. He drew on a long career, particularly his spell with Ipswich Town in the late 1970s and his time in charge of the England national team in the 1980s.

Accompanying the Englishman to Barcelona was Mourinho, who had worked with him as an interpreter during their time at Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese, thirty-three at the time, saw this as a challenge and a chance to raise his professional standing. He duly moved from interpreting to working as the coach's assistant, but had to work hard to prove his role went beyond relaying words between coach and players.

Marcos López, who worked at the newspaper "El Periódico" and contributed to coverage on the radio station "Cadena SER", confirms that Mourinho was uncomfortable being described as an interpreter, especially since that job was initially filled by the journalist Graham Turner, then by the club employee Teixim Terés.

López explained that Mourinho was an important member of Robson's coaching staff, and that his standing within the team reflected not his linguistic duties but his genuine involvement in the technical and tactical work.

Guardiola and Enrique: how did Mourinho win the players' respect?

Mourinho's early success wasn't confined to his relationship with the coaching staff. It extended to the dressing room, where he quickly impressed the players with his knowledge of football and his grasp of its details.

Luis Martín, who was working at the newspaper "Sport" during that period, recalls that the players spoke of Mourinho with admiration. Some of them would say, "This man can really play", a nod to his understanding of the game and his ability to discuss technical details convincingly.

The journalist Fabián Ortiz, meanwhile, believes the age gap between Mourinho and Robson helped the Portuguese get closer to the players. Some of them saw the veteran Englishman as a fatherly figure, whereas Mourinho seemed closer to them in age and interests, like an older brother they could talk to easily.

Ortiz admits he was no admirer of Mourinho, seeing him instead as someone chasing social advancement. Even so, he acknowledged that the closeness to the players helped him build strong relationships within the team.

Personality alone didn't explain it. Mourinho's way of handling the players differed from Robson's approach in certain coaching matters. According to Luis Martín, the Englishman sometimes leaned on traditional methods when studying opponents, such as gathering the players to watch a full match on video. It bored some of them, and Robson himself would occasionally doze off during those sessions.

Mourinho took the opposite tack. He delivered the information more directly, zeroing in on the details the players needed on the pitch, laying out the opponents' strengths and weaknesses and offering practical advice to help them prepare for matches.

That approach strengthened his bond with a number of players who shared a deep passion for football, among them Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique, Abelardo and Luís Figo. It made him one of the voices that commanded attention inside the dressing room.

From the stands to the dressing room: a tactical mind ahead of its time

The tactical side was one of the biggest reasons Mourinho cemented his status at Barcelona. Marcos López points out that the Portuguese had a clear gift for watching football and analysing what was happening on the pitch. He was among the first coaches at the Camp Nou to prefer following matches from the stands rather than sitting on the bench.

For Mourinho, that vantage point offered a wider angle of vision and helped him read the players' movements and the spaces opening up during a match. He didn't just observe. At half-time he would head down to the dressing room to deliver his observations and tweak the positioning.

His eye earned him the job of preparing the technical reports on Barcelona's opponents, a task that combined the work of a technical assistant with the role performance analysts carry out in modern football. Such work was still rare at the time, which gave Mourinho extra room to show off his talent for gathering information and turning it into usable instructions.

One tale reveals just how far his determination went. Luis Martín recounted meeting Mourinho in Belgrade, where Barcelona were preparing to face Red Star in the European Cup Winners' Cup. The trip coincided with the weekend when the Catalan side played Compostela, the match in which Ronaldo scored his famous goal after a stunning individual run.

Mourinho couldn't watch Barcelona's match live. He had been sent to follow a match involving the opposing team in a city roughly four hours away by car, in order to prepare a technical report. He didn't hesitate to hire a white Mercedes with a driver to reach the stadium, but the trip hit a sudden snag when one of the tyres was punctured. The driver couldn't change it quickly, and Mourinho faced the prospect of arriving late.

In the end, Mourinho changed the tyre himself, helped by Javier Ferrándiz, the photographer at the newspaper "Sport", who was travelling behind them in another car and stopped to lend a hand. Turning up late was not an option for the young coach. He was ready to endure the hardship to get the job done.

Raucous nights and a Barcelona tracksuit: a relationship that went beyond football

Mourinho's relationship with journalists stretched well beyond press conferences, pitches and technical reports. It spilled into social life, as he liked to frequent trendy bars and mix with those working in the media.

One episode stuck in the journalists' memory above all. On a night when Mourinho gathered with a group of them inside a bar in Solna, Barcelona were in town for a friendly against Elfsborg in preparation for the new season.

The evening took an unexpected turn. Those present discovered the bar was running a contest to crown a "wet T-shirt queen", before the night ended in a fistfight between some of the crowd.

Fabián Ortiz recalls that night and says what surprised him most wasn't Mourinho's presence in the place. It was the tracksuit bearing the Barcelona crest that he was wearing. Those details revealed a different side of the Portuguese coach, a man who blended into the club's surroundings and daily life, far from the official image his job on the coaching staff demanded.

Mourinho's attachment to Barcelona wasn't purely professional. It extended to Catalonia itself, where he lived an important chapter of his life and felt part of the local community. Marcos López recalls interviewing Mourinho in the town of Sitges, after the Portuguese had stayed in a hotel during his early days before finding a house in the town.

According to López, Mourinho felt like one of the locals and treated the place as his home. Luis Martín adds that he became like a member of the family to many in Sitges.

That picture looks a world away from the tense relationship Mourinho would have with Barcelona in later years, especially once he took charge of Real Madrid and waged fierce battles with a number of the Catalan club's icons.

His early years tell a different tale. The relationship didn't begin in enmity but in admiration, closeness and trust, and Mourinho was once part of Barcelona's technical and social fabric.

Van Gaal gives him the chance: the start of the road to the coach's seat

When Bobby Robson left and the Dutchman Louis van Gaal came in, Mourinho's future at Barcelona looked under threat. The new coach brought his own staff, including Van der Lem and Hoek, which raised doubts over whether the Portuguese assistant would stay.

Van Gaal, though, after meeting Mourinho and getting a feel for his tactical ability, decided to keep him on. A working relationship built on trust quickly grew between them, as the Dutchman realised Mourinho possessed technical knowledge that could benefit the team.

That trust reached the point of handing him the chance to manage Barcelona for the first time during the semi-final of the Catalan Cup. The move surprised those around the club, yet it marked an important milestone in his career.

After years working behind the scenes, Mourinho was edging closer to the role that would one day make his name: the coach with his own ideas, who knows how to impose his personality and exploit the small details to make the difference.

The Barcelona experience, then, was no passing stop in Mourinho's career. It was the stage where he moved from an unknown young interpreter to an assistant coach who enjoyed the respect of players and the trust of leading managers.

Between the "Martini boy" nickname, the strange rumours, the gruelling trips to scout opponents and the relationships he forged with stars like Guardiola and Enrique, the outline took shape of a footballing figure who would become one of the most influential and controversial in the world of coaching.