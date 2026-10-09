Between the spectre of departure and a French throne: Koundé sparks controversy at Barcelona

Jules Koundé is enduring a difficult and unexpected spell at Barcelona. One of Hansi Flick's most-used players since the German took charge, he has now lost his place in the starting line-up, and the sudden shift has sparked debate over his future at the Catalan club, just as he closes in on a historic record.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", the French full-back has dropped out of the first eleven this season. A mainstay in recent campaigns, he is now fighting for his place for the first time since nailing down the right-back role, even if his past service to the team is beyond any debate.

Six of the first seven La Liga rounds have seen Koundé start on the bench, and he has missed some matches entirely. He has managed just 261 minutes this season across La Liga and the Champions League, with Eric García winning Flick's trust at right-back.

Koundé went looking for no excuses. On international duty with France, he admitted his dip in starting status comes down to his inconsistent form last season, conceding he produced a performance "below the standards I set for myself".

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His place in the France squad is no safer. Zinedine Zidane, the new head coach, has made clear he does not lean on a fixed group of starters, and that everyone must earn the right to play.

During the current international break, Koundé started against Turkey but sat out the games with Belgium and Italy, before returning for France's most recent fixture, once again against the Belgians. He has lost his indispensable status at both club and country, and the uncertainty has revived reports of a possible exit in the winter window. The player, though, has again insisted he has no thoughts of leaving the Catalan club, where his contract runs until 2030. His plan is simple: work harder, raise his level, convince Flick he can rediscover his old form and force his way back into the coach's plans in the months ahead.





For all the gloom, Koundé stands on the brink of a historic feat. He could become the most-featured French player in Barcelona's history if he gets the nod against Getafe on Saturday at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Against Feyenoord, Koundé drew level with Eric Abidal's previous mark of 193 appearances in a Barcelona shirt. One more outing and the record is his alone.

Across those 193 matches with the Catalans, the French defender has scored 10 goals and laid on 22 assists.



