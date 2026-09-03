The case into the death of Diego Armando Maradona is entering its final stages, with defence witnesses set to be heard from next Thursday, according to a press report.

The newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reports that the court will hear the testimony of doctor and expert Antonio José Maya.

Maya is a surgeon, forensic doctor and expert witness for the main defendant, Leopoldo Luque. He was part of the multidisciplinary medical board established in 2021 to assess the circumstances of Maradona's death.

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Prosecutors and the prosecution wrapped up their evidence last Tuesday with statements from experts José Luis Covelli and Ramiro Laria, also members of the medical board. The board concluded that the actions of the doctors responsible for Maradona's health were "inadequate, deficient and reckless".

Maradona should have been admitted to a medical facility

Covelli, a specialist in psychiatry and forensic medicine, and Laria, a clinical doctor, both told the court last Tuesday that the former footballer should have been admitted to a medical facility after his last surgical intervention rather than treated at home.

Maya, for her part, asserted in 2021 that Maradona's death was sudden and that there was no medical history of coronary heart disease that could have made it foreseeable.

Cardiologist Gustavo Di Nero, another member of that medical committee, told a different story in mid-August. The professionals responsible for the star's health, he said, ignored several warning signs consistent with heart failure.

Di Nero pointed in his testimony to "warning signs" that appeared on Maradona during the last two weeks of his life, such as fluid accumulation, breathing problems and an altered state of consciousness.

He also flagged the tachycardia and high blood pressure recorded by the nurses. Had he received a patient in his clinic with these values, the cardiologist said, "he would have administered medication".

Maradona died on 25 November 2020 while undergoing home treatment at a house on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. He had undergone surgery to treat a subdural haematoma in his head earlier that month.

The judicial system formed a multidisciplinary medical board after the death, made up of official experts including forensic doctors, a cardiologist, two psychiatrists, a toxicologist, a nephrologist and a hepatologist, alongside experts from the defence and the prosecution.

The trial revealed that neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque and psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov were the doctors responsible for Maradona's health, and both were charged.

From next Thursday, the court will hear the medical board experts presented by these defendants, plus other witnesses from the rest of the defence teams.

Beyond Luque and Cosachov, the list of the accused includes the coordinator of the home care department at Swiss Medical, Nancy Forlini, the psychologist Carlos Díaz, the doctor Pedro Di Spagna, the nursing coordinator Mariano Perroni and the nurse Ricardo Almirón. All are accused of simple homicide with premeditation.

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