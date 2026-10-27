France reacted with fury to Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony in London, according to a press report.

The newspaper "AS" said Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé landed his best ever Ballon d'Or finish, coming second behind Harry Kane, yet he left the ceremony with mixed feelings.

The Frenchman had travelled to London certain he could win the prestigious award, and that anticipation held until the very last moment.

Vincent Garcia, editor-in-chief of France Football magazine, told the L'Équipe channel: "The voting was extremely close, even closer than the vote between Rodri and Vinícius."

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The Spaniard pipped the Brazilian by just 41 points, which means the captain of the French national team narrowly missed out on the title of the world's best player.

Breaking the record for the most consecutive appearances among the thirty finalists with ten, and posting his best result, still wasn't enough for Mbappé.

Heir to Messi and Cristiano

When he burst onto the scene with Monaco at just sixteen, France widely believed he would inherit the thrones of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Yet at twenty-seven, and turning 28 next December, the Real Madrid striker still hasn't won the Ballon d'Or.

His best finish until this year was third in 2023, behind Erling Haaland, the man tipped to battle him for football's crown for a decade.

Instead, the emergence of Lamine Yamal, the brilliance of Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé at Paris Saint-Germain and the ambition of Harry Kane all shattered his dreams.

The absence of titles frustrates Mbappé

A decade on, Mbappé still doesn't know the feeling of being named the world's best player. His last two trophyless seasons weighed heavily on the vote.

Top scorer at the World Cup, where he surpassed Messi's record, in La Liga and in the Champions League, he lacked the major titles to leapfrog Harry Kane.

He flew to London full of belief that this could finally be his year, in a contest fought out to the final moments. The Bayern Munich striker denied him right at the death.

Distinguished individual statistics

The individual numbers remain exceptional. Mbappé is the only French player in history to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or ten times in a row, and at twenty-two he matched the record of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the youngest player to finish a season among the world's top ten players four times.

Never has he been this close to glory. He embraced Harry Kane before stepping up to the podium to deliver his moving speech, then returned to Madrid empty-handed, torn between joy and sorrow.

Paris Saint-Germain: absent from the ceremony

Ousmane Dembélé, the previous Ballon d'Or winner, was the only Paris Saint-Germain player at the London ceremony representing the Parisian club.

Paris played a postponed French league fixture against Olympique Lyonnais at the very same time. Despite boasting ten Paris Saint-Germain players among the thirty nominees, a record number, no senior official from the club made the trip to the English capital.

Voted the best team in the world for the second year running, Paris Saint-Germain sent Ousmane Dembélé up to the podium to collect the award.

The 2025 winner finished seventh and sat alongside Kylian Mbappé and Michael Olise to follow the final results closely.

As for club president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, whose absence was announced hours before kick-off, and sporting director Luis Campos, both preferred the Parc des Princes to watch the team face Olympique Lyonnais.

Luis Enrique's reaction

"Did we win the award for the best team in the world? Congratulations to all the fans!" Luis Enrique said after the 2-0 win over Lyon.

The coach missed out on the world's best manager award, with compatriot Luis de la Fuente edging him after winning the World Cup with Spain.

Enrique had insisted days earlier that the award meant nothing to him, and tipped the Ballon d'Or to go to one of his Paris Saint-Germain players.