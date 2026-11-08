Between forgiveness and reproach: did Julian Alvarez let down Atletico Madrid's fans against Barcelona?

Facing Barcelona was never going to be just another test for Julian Alvarez. The Atletico Madrid striker walked into the night under the spotlight, after club president Enrique Cerezo reopened the file on his relationship with the fans and called on him to prove his worth on the pitch.

Everyone wanted something special from the Spider. Alvarez delivered flashes that confirmed his threat and his ability to make the difference, yet he squandered important chances that could have changed the course of a match Atletico lost 1-2 to Barcelona on Sunday evening, in the twelfth round of the Spanish league.

He created an early goal and wasted two near-certain chances. The most important question remained: did Alvarez do enough to convince the Atletico Madrid fans that he deserves their trust once again?

Cerezo puts Alvarez in front of the fans' test

It all started before the whistle. Enrique Cerezo, the Atletico Madrid president, appeared before the media during the traditional directors' lunch that precedes the big matches, to talk about the controversy surrounding Julian Alvarez's future and his relationship with the club.

Cerezo said: "The Alvarez matter was resolved at the time. We said what we had to say, and that was the end of it. There is no need to talk about Julian with Barcelona any more. Today, Julian has to prove himself on the pitch. If you say he should be the man of the match, then he will be."

Asked about the stance of the Atletico Madrid fans towards the Argentine striker, the club president left the decision to them, saying: "The fan base is the one that decides, and if they have something to say, they will say it. But I believe the matter has been completely settled for us."

Would scoring against Barcelona be enough to apologise to the fans? Cerezo replied in a tone that carried plenty of expectation: "Not one goal, but two goals in Barcelona's net. Tonight's match is a good one indeed, and let us hope the players rise to the level of the occasion."

So Alvarez entered the contest under additional pressure. He now had to provide an answer on the pitch, away from the statements and speculation that have surrounded his name over the past period.

A decisive pass and a quick response on the pitch

Alvarez did not need long to make his mark. He was right there in the moment of Atletico Madrid's first goal, which came early in the ninth minute.

After an exciting attacking start from the hosts, the Argentine threaded a well-executed low cross into the penalty area. It reached Giuliano Simeone, who burst in powerfully from behind and buried the ball in the net, putting his team ahead amid wild celebrations at the Metropolitano.

That moment was his first response to the president's words. He proved he can create danger even when he is not the one providing the final touch.

His assist against Barcelona was no passing contribution. The numbers confirmed the special place the Catalan side occupies on his list of favourite victims since joining Atletico Madrid.

According to Opta, Alvarez has contributed to seven goals across 10 matches against Barcelona in all competitions in an Atletico Madrid shirt, with four goals and three assists. No opponent has seen him contribute to more goals with the Rojiblancos.

Missed chances: the Spider comes close to doubling the score

Creating the goal was not enough for him. Alvarez kept probing the spaces behind Barcelona's defence to stretch his team's lead, and he came close to a goal of his own on more than one occasion.

In the twenty-fifth minute, the Argentine showed great skill inside the penalty area. He received the ball, beat his opponent, then followed up with a low left-footed shot that nearly squeezed through the legs of Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

On he went, pressing the Catalan side's defence, his physical efforts earning the praise of the Atletico Madrid fans in the fortieth minute after his pressure put Fariñas under threat of losing the ball in a dangerous situation.

The biggest moment of all came in the fifty-fifth minute. Alvarez latched onto a pass behind Barcelona's defence and broke clear one-on-one with Joan Garcia.

Everything looked perfect for the second goal. Instead, he tried to lift the ball over the goalkeeper and sent it well over the crossbar, squandering a precious chance that could have given Atletico an important advantage.

His attempts did not stop there. In the seventieth minute he fired from the edge of the box, but young defender Pau Cubarsi threw himself in the way and blocked it, denying Alvarez another sight of the Barcelona goal.

What did Alvarez offer in numbers against Barcelona?

The statistics tell the story of a clear attacking presence that lacked a cutting edge, above all with that one-on-one chance going begging.

Sofascore handed the Argentine a rating of 6.79. He touched the ball 43 times, hit 78.3% passing accuracy, managed four shots on target and laid on two key passes.

Those numbers reveal how much danger he created, from the assist that teed up Giuliano Simeone to his constant running behind the Barcelona back line and his efforts to exploit the spaces.

Yet the miss against Joan Garcia will remain one of the defining scenes of his night, all the more so because Atletico went down 2-1.

So Alvarez gave a partial answer to the message the president sent him before kick-off. He created a goal, bustled about with clear attacking intent and confirmed once again that he boasts a fine record against Barcelona. What he did not do was meet Cerezo's condition: being the man of the match.

So will the assist and the attacking display restore the Atletico Madrid fans' trust in the Spider? Or will the missed chances and the loss to Barcelona push the reconciliation to another date?