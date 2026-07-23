Salem Al-Dawsari's future at Al-Hilal has entered uncertain territory. That's despite the historic standing enjoyed by the captain of "the Boss", with the technical changes gripping the team before the new season and the management keen to reshape the front line around the coaching staff's vision.

Few players have shaped Al-Hilal's history like Salem. He has tied his name to the club's biggest achievements over the last decade, becoming a symbol of an entire generation of domestic and continental titles. But football does not deal in history alone, and that is exactly why his future now hangs over so many questions.

A deal that could change everything

Current indications suggest Salem's future may hinge on Al-Hilal's ability to sign a world-class left winger, one of the club's priorities in the current summer transfer window.

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Reports have grown in recent days linking Al-Hilal with Dutchman Crysencio Summerville, the West Ham United star. That deal could hand the team a fresh attacking option on the left flank.

Complete the signing, and the fight for the starting spot turns fiercer. That could cut into Salem Al-Dawsari's minutes after years as the first choice in that position.

Salem does not want the role of substitute

Picture Salem Al-Dawsari as a reserve. It's hard to do. The captain has grown used to being one of the team's most important men, the one with the final say in his position, which puts the idea of the bench a long way from his ambitions.

By all accounts the player has no wish to become the second option, especially at this point in his career. He wants to keep starting, not simply be a big name in the squad.

His continuation at Al-Hilal, then, may hang directly on the size of the role the coaching staff hand him next season, more than on anything else.

The dream of ending in an Al-Hilal shirt

Whatever surrounds his future, Salem's personal wish looks clear. He hopes to finish his career at Al-Hilal, the club he grew up inside, the club with which he won everything, and to write an ending that fits his standing as one of "the Boss's" greatest legends.

Retiring in blue would be the perfect scenario, exactly as it plays out for the legends of the world's biggest clubs. But that wish collides with the reality of the competition and the demands of a new era.

In the end, Salem Al-Dawsari and Al-Hilal stand at a crossroads. Either the captain carries on his historic journey as a starter, or the technical shake-up opens the door to a very different ending, one that could close the story of one of the greatest ever to wear the blue shirt.